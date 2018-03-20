Framed

Call Of The East: Why Art Aficionados Need To Head To Hong Kong This Month

This month, a few of the best names in art and cinema from around the world, including leading Indian talents, showcase their work in Hong Kong

Asia Contemporary Art Show

Hyun Kuk Cho, Voice of Spring, Canada, Room 4107. Hyun Kuk Cho, Voice of Spring, Canada, Room 4107.

What better place to discover new artists and creations than an art fair where several galleries and countries come together on one platform? The 12th edition of the Asia Contemporary Art Show — the continent’s longest-running hotel art fair — this year welcomes over 60 galleries from all around the globe, including countries as diverse as Lithuania, Japan, Peru, South Korea, Russia and Mexico. With a special section that focuses on Chinese contemporary art, this edition of the Show promises a unique visual experience for art aficionados.

The Asia Contemporary Art Show will take place at the Conrad Hong Kong from March 23-26, 2018.

Art Basel Hong Kong 2018

Chant Avedissian, Formation of a Square I, 2017. Chant Avedissian, Formation of a Square I, 2017.

Featuring works from a whopping 247 galleries from across 32 countries, the sixth edition of the Hong Kong fair includes modern art from the 20th century, as well as contemporary creations. And making their presence felt at the premier art event are nine Indian galleries — while Chemould Prescott Road, Experimenter, Nature Morte and Vadehra Art Gallery are showcasing in the main Galleries sector, Gallery Espace and Sakshi Gallery will be seen in the Insights sector, and Jhaveri Contemporary, Gallery SKE and Tarq will put up their works in the Discoveries sector. Here’s to a true celebration of art!

Art Basel Hong Kong will be on display at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from March 29-31, 2018.

Hong Kong International Film Festival 2018

Cinema brings people together like nothing else can, with its larger-than-life depictions of stories, people, events and places. And this popular movie festival aims to do just that. The 42nd edition of the prestigious Hong Kong International Film Festival presents the best of world cinema on one stage, all the while providing a platform for new and upcoming film-makers from around the world to showcase their work. Binge on over 300 movies and discover new talents even as you enjoy old masterpieces from auteurs like Wong Kar-wai and Werner Herzog, among others.

The Hong Kong International Film Festival will take place at various venues across Hong Kong from March 19 to April 5, 2018.