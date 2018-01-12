  • January 2018
January 12, 2018

Bloom And Grow With Threshold Art Gallery's 20Th Anniversary Exhibition

Smell the flowers and enjoy the greenery at Verdant Memory, Threshold Art Gallery’s 20th anniversary exhibition that celebrates nature in all its glory

A lot of our childhood memories are associated with the flora and fauna around us — whether it is the mango trees we plucked fruits from or the gardens we played around in. And New Delhi’s Threshold Art Gallery, to celebrate its 20th anniversary, aims to revive a sense of nostalgia in viewers with Verdant Memory, a group exhibition. Featuring vibrant works by around 20 artists — including gallerist and curator Tunty Chauhan’s own mother Nirmaljit Kaur Paintal, who the exhibition is dedicated to — the show has paintings that capture the essence of nature. From V. Ramesh’s life-like watercolours of flowers and Arpita Singh’s rather thought-provoking canvases to Chameli Ramachandran’s creations in Chinese ink, the showcase brings upcoming and acclaimed artists together to celebrate their love for nature. Others whose works are included in the show include A. Ramachandran, Manjunath Kamath, K. Laxma Goud, Anjolie Ela Menon, G. R. Irrana, Anindita Bhattacharya, Jagannath Panda, Atul Dodiya, Manisha Gera Baswani and Sebastian Varghese. Here’s a visual treat that’ll take you straight to the gardens you leisurely whiled away your summers in.

Verdant Memory is on display at Threshold Art Gallery, New Delhi from January 13 to March 2, 2018. Visit www.gallerythreshold.com for more information.

