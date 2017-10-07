Framed

Artist Rouble Nagi Brings Bahraini Art Closer To Home

“I feel through travelling exhibitions, we enrich the lives of emerging and established artists”

How much do we know about West Asian art? A new enterprise aims to educate us further, bringing Bahraini art and artists closer to home. ArtBAB (Art Bahrain Across Borders) under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of the King of Bahrain and president of the Supreme Council For Women, brings to India some of the Middle Eastern nation’s biggest artists and sculptors. Hosted by artist Rouble Nagi, known for her intricate murals and public artworks, the initiative will give Bahrain’s creative minds a chance to interact and exchange ideas and experiences with their local counterparts. “As an artist, I feel through travelling exhibitions, international art exchanges, artists-in-residence programmes and cultural education, we enrich the lives of emerging and established artists, local and international, connecting them to curators, critics, and the community. Art Bahrain is a similar platform which will benefit a large, diverse, multi-cultural and global community of artists and the wider communities from which they emerge,” explains Nagi about the initiative.

The event will take place at Bikaner House, New Delhi on October 9, 2017 and at the Bombay Art Society, Mumbai on November 9, 2017