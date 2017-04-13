Framed

Enter The Chakraview Of Design At Bikaner House

Presented at last year’s London Design Biennale, the installation makes its way to a stellar showcase in India

(Click on any image to view in larger gallery.)

When a country’s unique heritage meets contemporary design, the result will more often than not, be a grand creation. Such can be said for Chakraview, an installation by the India Design Forum that debuted at the London Design Biennale last year. Curated by Rajshree Pathy, the larger-than-life artwork was created in collaboration with scenographer Sumant Jayakrishnan, incorporating the work of design strategist Avinash Kumar, artist Hanif Kureshi and designer Rutva Trivedi, and ‘poignantly portrays the multiple utopias that India emulates’. The country’s age-old heritage, textiles, mythology and socio-political climate finds a place in the creation, that characterises what India truly stands for.

Says Pathy about her endeavour, ‘Following an extremely positive reception at the London Design Biennale in 2016, where the installation invited viewers to pause in wonderment at the abundance of India and the myriad emotions that are conveyed through this work, we are thrilled to be exhibiting it in the place from where it draws its inspiration’. If you need a glimpse of modern India, it is this.

Chakraview is on display at Bikaner House, New Delhi (Pandara Rd, Pandara Flats, India Gate) until April 16, 2017.