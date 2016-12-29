  • December 2016
  • Volume 25
  • '16 Issue 12
Framed
December 29, 2016

Verve Recap: All The Art That Made It To Our Canvas In 2016

Compiled by Huzan Tata

Verve takes you on a journey through impactful creations from the year gone by….

Click on the name of the exhibition to read more about it

Cratered Fiction, Soghra Khurasani, Tarq, Mumbai

Francis Newton Souza: Works On Paper, F.N. Souza, Gallery 7, Mumbai

I Am A Landscape Painter, Archana Hande, Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai

Picture This, Philadelphia Art Museum, USA

Picturing Time, Raghu Rai, Ojas Art, New Delhi

In and Out Of Time, Galerie Isa, Mumbai

Sri Sri Lanka, Pala Pothupitiye, TARQ, Mumbai

Jamini Roy, Dhoomimal Art Gallery, New Delhi

Womanhood Through The Eyes Of Modern And Contemporary Art, Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai 

Embodiment of the Sublime, Aisha Abid Hussain, The Loft, Mumbai

A Brush With Life, Satish Gujral, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, New Delhi

Level, Tanya Goel, Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, Mumbai

Pond Near The Field: Five Artists From Kerala, KNMA, New Delhi

Quest, Ella Prakash, Visual Art Gallery, New Delhi

The Silence Of Hampi, Prabuddha Dasgupta, Ganjam Bengaluru

Untitled, Vinod Daroz, Threshold Art Gallery, New Delhi

The Beholder’s Share, Sakti Burman, Art Musings, Mumbai

Into The Open, KS Radhakrishnan, Ojas Art, New Delhi

Every Place, Ratna Khanna, Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, Mumbai

Collective Noun, Lekha Washington, Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai

Zen Space, Satish Gupta, Visual Art Gallery, New Delhi

In-coming Passengers, Desmond Lazaro, Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai

Mind the Gap, Dia Mehta Bhupal, Gallery SKE, Bengaluru

Feedback Loop, TARQ, Mumbai

Untitled Show, Gallery SKE, Bengaluru

Visual Allegories: Poetics of Destabilization, Dilip Ranade, The Guild, Alibaug

Soil Oil, Sachin Bonde, Clark House Initiative, Mumbai

Through A Lens, By A Mirror, Sooni Taraporevala, India International Centre, New Delhi

The Falling Leaf: On Entropic Currents, Latitude 28, New Delhi

Stormy Days, Jhaveri Contemporary, Mumbai

Twisted, Priyasri Art Gallery, Mumbai

Zones Of Privacy, Chatterjee & Lal, Mumbai

Earthen Pot – Image Poems, A Ramchandran, Vadehra Art Gallery, New Delhi

Mapping With Figures, K.S Radhakrishnan, Akar Prakar, New Delhi

no it wasn’t the locust cloud, Prabhakar Pachpute, NGMA, New Delhi

The Enigma of a New Landscape, Gopal Samantray, Art District XIII, New Delhi

Hammer of the Square, A Retrospective (1957 – 2015), Himmat Shah, KNMA, New Delhi

Editionmaker, Krishna Reddy, Experimenter, Kolkata

In Letter And Spirit, TARQ, Mumbai

Precipitation of Thoughts, ICIA, Mumbai

In Collaboration, Pundole Art Gallery, Mumbai

The Journey Is The Destination, Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Mumbai


Travelling In Two Boats At The Same Time, Akara Art, Mumbai


Mapping Stillness, Nine Fish Gallery, Mumbai


Speculations From The Field, Rohini Devasher, Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Mumbai

Mastery of Language Affords Remarkable Power, Samson Young, Experimenter, Kolkata

Time And Tide, Karan Kapoor, TARQ, Mumbai

Life In The Deep, Jhaveri Contemporary, Mumbai

Forlorn Foe, Khadim Ali, Latitude 28, New Delhi

Dwelling, Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, Mumbai

Love done right can change the World, Rekha Rodwittiya, Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai
Close