Verve Recap: All The Art That Made It To Our Canvas In 2016
Compiled by Huzan Tata
Click on the name of the exhibition to read more about it
Cratered Fiction, Soghra Khurasani, Tarq, Mumbai
Francis Newton Souza: Works On Paper, F.N. Souza, Gallery 7, Mumbai
I Am A Landscape Painter, Archana Hande, Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai
Gauri Gill
Sunita, Sita, and Nirmala, 2003.Gauri Gill, Indian, born 1970. Inkjet print, Sheet: 28 × 42 inches (71.1 × 106.7 cm). Collection of Thomas Erben Gallery, New York.
Sunil Gupta
Untitled, 2006 2011 (negative); 2015 (print).Sunil Gupta, Canadian (born India), active London and Delhi, born 1953. Inkjet print, Image: 17 7/8 × 22 inches (45.4 × 55.9 cm). Sheet: 20 1/16 × 24 1/16 inches (51 × 61.1 cm). Sunil Gupta courtesy SepiaEYE.
Max Pinckers
Paper Planes, 2014. Max Pinckers, Belgian, born 1988. Inkjet print, Sheet: 21 1/4 × 26 inches (54 × 66 cm). Courtesy the artist and Dillon Gallery
Pamela Singh
Treasure Map 006, 1994 1995 (negative); 2015 (print and painting). Pamela Singh, Indian, born 1962. Inkjet print, hand painted, Image: 5 1/4 × 8 inches (13.3 × 20.3 cm). Sheet: 8 1/2 × 11 inches (21.6 × 27.9 cm), Mat: 16 × 20 inches (40.6 × 50.8 cm). Pamela Singh courtesy sepiaEYE.
Gauri Gill
Manju and Parvati, 2010.Gauri Gill, Indian, born 1970. Digital print on glass, Sheet: 10 × 6 1/2 inches (25.4 × 16.5 cm). Courtesy of the artist and Thomas Erben Gallery, New York.
Sunil Gupta
Untitled, 1976.Sunil Gupta, Canadian (born India), active London and Delhi, born 1953. Gelatin silver print, Image: 15 5/8 × 19 1/2 inches (39.7 × 49.5 cm), Sheet: 16 × 19 7/8 inches (40.6 × 50.5 cm). Sunil Gupta courtesy SepiaEYE.
Max Pinckers
The Horse to be Sacrificed Must be a Stallion, 2014. Max Pinckers, Belgian, born 1988. Inkjet print, Sheet: 52 3/8 × 42 15/16 inches (133 × 109 cm). Courtesy of the artist and Dillon Gallery.
Sunil Gupta
Max Pinckers
Zindagi, 2014. Max Pinckers, Belgian, born 1988. Inkjet print, Sheet: 42 15/16 × 52 3/8 inches (109 × 133 cm). Courtesy of the artist and Dillon Gallery.
Pamela Singh
The Lorry Driver, 1994 1995 (negative); 2014 (print). Pamela Singh, Indian, born 1962. Gelatin silver print, Image: 6 × 9 inches (15.2 × 22.9 cm), Sheet: 8 × 10 inches (20.3 × 25.4 cm). Pamela Singh courtesy sepiaEYE.
Picture This, Philadelphia Art Museum, USA
Picturing Time, Raghu Rai, Ojas Art, New Delhi
In and Out Of Time, Galerie Isa, Mumbai
Sri Sri Lanka, Pala Pothupitiye, TARQ, Mumbai
Jamini Roy, Dhoomimal Art Gallery, New Delhi
Chittaprosad
Liberty;
Mixed Media on paper
Devayani Krishna
Effect of the Moon on the Mind & Brain;
Conte & Charcoal on paper
Hemendranath Mazumdar
Manas Kamal;
Oil on masonite board from Kamal Morarka Collection
Wasim Kapoor
Captive I;
Oil on Canvas
Prokash Karmakar
Woman in Moonlight;
Oil on canvas
Rekha Rodwittiya
The Fortune Teller;
Mixed media on handmade paper
Vasundhara Tewari Broota
Freeing the Angel;
Acrylic oil & metal leaf on paper
Navjot Altaf
(Untitled); 4 panels Acrylic on canvas
Womanhood Through The Eyes Of Modern And Contemporary Art, Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai
Embodiment of the Sublime, Aisha Abid Hussain, The Loft, Mumbai
Krishna Menon 1959-2002
32 x 22.5 in., Pencil drawing on rice paper. Photo credit - Satish Gujral and The Gujral Foundation
Untitled (Portrait of Nehru)
Oil on masonite board, 47.2 x 32.5 in, 1957. Photo credit- Feroze and Mohit Gujral.
Mourning En-Masse
Casein on cardboard, 14.2 x 14.2 inch, 1952. Photo credit - Feroze and Mohit Gujral
Untitled
27 x 13 in., Bronze, 2006. Photo credit - Satish Gujral and The Gujral Foundation.
Portrait of Nancy
Acrylic on board, 36 X 24 inch, 1953. Photo credit - Raseel Gujral.
Untitled, paper collage
19.5 x 21.8 inch, 1971. Photo credit - Feroze and Mohit Gujral
Untitled
42 X 42 in, Acrylic on canvas, 2005. Photo credit- Satish Gujral and The Gujral Foundation
Satish Gujral
Portrait image. Photo credit- Shovan Gandhi
A Brush With Life, Satish Gujral, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, New Delhi
Level, Tanya Goel, Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, Mumbai
KM Madhusudhanan
The Marx Archive, 2014
CK Rajan
In Search of Utopia, 1989-90, Drawing ink on cigarette-pack collection-gallery mirchandani.
K P Krishnakumar
Untitled, 1982
Surendran Nair
Portrait of KM Madhusudhanan
N N Rimzon
Untitled, charcoal on paper
CK Rajan
In Search of Utopia, 1989-90, Drawing, ink on cigarette-pack. collection-gallery mirchandani
Pond Near The Field: Five Artists From Kerala, KNMA, New Delhi
Quest, Ella Prakash, Visual Art Gallery, New Delhi
The Silence Of Hampi, Prabuddha Dasgupta, Ganjam Bengaluru
Untitled, Vinod Daroz, Threshold Art Gallery, New Delhi
The Beholder’s Share, Sakti Burman, Art Musings, Mumbai
Into The Open, KS Radhakrishnan, Ojas Art, New Delhi
Every Place, Ratna Khanna, Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, Mumbai
Collective Noun, Lekha Washington, Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai
Zen Space, Satish Gupta, Visual Art Gallery, New Delhi
The In-coming Passengers
Gold leaf (raised manuscript gesso) & pigment paint with Ink on handmade Sanganeer paper, 36 x 48 inches,
2015-2016.
Cini Films
Gold leaf (raised manuscript gesso)
& pigment paint on handmade Sanganeer
paper. 14 x 19.5 inches each, 2015-2016
The Baptism Certificate
Gold leaf (raised guild ceramic gesso) on
handmade Sanganeer paper, 60 x 39 inches,
2013
Fractured Family Tree
Pigment paint on Hand Made Sanganeer paper with raised gild (24 carat gold)
manuscript gesso, 36 x 48 inches, 2015.
In-coming Passengers, Desmond Lazaro, Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai
Mind the Gap, Dia Mehta Bhupal, Gallery SKE, Bengaluru
Feedback Loop, TARQ, Mumbai
Sunil Padwal
Series A from Intertwined Plasticity, 2015
Untitled Show, Gallery SKE, Bengaluru
Visual Allegories: Poetics of Destabilization, Dilip Ranade, The Guild, Alibaug
Soil Oil, Sachin Bonde, Clark House Initiative, Mumbai
Through A Lens, By A Mirror, Sooni Taraporevala, India International Centre, New Delhi
Vikrant
Life Transformation
The Falling Leaf: On Entropic Currents, Latitude 28, New Delhi
Stormy Days, Jhaveri Contemporary, Mumbai
Twisted, Priyasri Art Gallery, Mumbai
Nikheel Aphale
Calligraphy Notebook
Zones Of Privacy, Chatterjee & Lal, Mumbai
Earthen Pot – Image Poems, A Ramchandran, Vadehra Art Gallery, New Delhi
Mapping With Figures, K.S Radhakrishnan, Akar Prakar, New Delhi
no it wasn’t the locust cloud, Prabhakar Pachpute, NGMA, New Delhi
The Enigma of a New Landscape, Gopal Samantray, Art District XIII, New Delhi
Hammer on the Square
Bronze,
2007-2008,
Collection: Artist
Untitled
Brush and ink on paper,
Late 1970s,
Collection: Kiran Nadar
Museum of Art.
Yellow Stone
1966,
Linocut,
Collection: Kiran Nadar
Museum of Art.
Untitled
Pen and ink on paper,
1960s,
Collection: Kiran Nadar
Museum of Art.
Untitled (Tirthankar)
Terracotta,
1995,
Collection: Kiran Nadar
Museum of Art
Untitled
Etching,
2002,
Collection: Kiran Nadar
Museum of Art.
Hammer of the Square, A Retrospective (1957 – 2015), Himmat Shah, KNMA, New Delhi
Demonstrators
Bronze, 1968-1970 Paris. Archival print on paper. 17in x 22in, 2016
Editionmaker, Krishna Reddy, Experimenter, Kolkata
Muzzumil Ruheel
So Shall Be Written. Acrylic and ink on canvas
56 x 36 inches. 2016
Youdhisthir Maharjan
Beneath Her Feet (detail). Acrylic and graphite on reclaimed book page. 8.25 x 5.5 inches.
2015
Saubiya Chasmawala
Untitled. Ink, graphite, and coffee on a printed photograph on cartridge paper. 22 x 15 inches.
2016
Muzzumil Ruheel
He Wrote of Their Glory 7. Ink and archival print on paper. 5.6 x 8.7 inches. 2016
Saubiya Chasmawala
Untitled. Ink, masking fluid, and coffee on a printed photograph on cartridge paper. 22 x 15 inches. 2016
Youdhisthir Maharjan
In the Land of Blue Burqas (detail). Reclaimed Text Cutout Collage. 8.25 x 5.5 inches (each). 2015
In Letter And Spirit, TARQ, Mumbai
Precipitation of Thoughts, ICIA, Mumbai
In Collaboration, Pundole Art Gallery, Mumbai
Atul Dodiya
Stag in Traffic, 2014-‐16
Oil on Canvas, 152.4x91.4cms
Nalini Malani
Murmur of Maternal Lamentations, 2010.
Acrylic, ink and enamel reverse painting on acrylic sheet 182.9x91.4cms
Baiju Parthan
An Act of Equilibrium-The Wind, 1991
Acrylic on Paper 39.5x36cms
Sudhir Patwardhan
Migrant, 2009.
Acrylic on canvas 144.7x76.2cms
Sunil Gawde
Like in Love Perhaps, 2011.
Painted MS, wood, real nails, readymade decorative roses 274.3x198x198cms
Nalini Malani
Woman Destroyed 2, 1986.
Watercolour on Paper 51x70.7cms
Sudhir Patwardhan
Bhayya, 1999.
Acrylic on canvas 152.5x84cms
Vivan Sundaram
Eclipse, 1991.
Engine oil and charcoal on paper, enamel on glass 138 x 97 cms
Baiju Parthan
Chorus–2, 2011-‐15
3D Lenticular print (photography and 3D graphics) 55.9 x 167.6 cms
Sunil Gawde
Like in Love Perhaps, Detail
The Journey Is The Destination, Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Mumbai
Travelling In Two Boats At The Same Time, Akara Art, Mumbai
N N Rimzon
Untitled, Acrylic on Canvas, 40x40in
Bhupen Khakhar
Shirt with Landscape, Watercolour on Paper, 16x12in
Gieve Patel
Bicylist in the Field, Oil on Canvas, 66x40in, 1979.
Nalini Malani
Family of Street Performers, Watercolour on paper, 21x 13in, 1988
Sudhir Patwardhan
New Construction at Rabodi, Acrylic on Canvas, 36x48in, 2006
Jyothi Basu
Gap of Power, Pastel on Paper, 17x29.5in, 2000
Vivan Sundaram
Land's end, Charcoal on paper, 11.5x15in, 1988.
Gulammohammed Sheikh
Portraits of Artists 4
Mapping Stillness, Nine Fish Gallery, Mumbai
Abdul-Kareem, Nigeria / Jaipur
© Mahesh Shantaram;
Abdul-Kareem, Nigeria / Jaipur;
Archival pigment print; 2016
Courtesy Tasveer
Ameenou, Nigeria / Jaipur
© Mahesh Shantaram; Ameenou, Nigeria / Jaipur; Archival pigment print; 2016; Courtesy Tasveer
Vitu, Malawi / Bangalore
© Mahesh Shantaram; Vitu, Malawi / Bangalore; Archival pigment print; 2016
Courtesy Tasveer
Hamza & Shukura, Nigeria / Jaipur
© Mahesh Shantaram; Hamza & Shukura, Nigeria / Jaipur; Archival pigment print; 2016
Courtesy Tasveer
Misana, Tanzania / Bangalore
© Mahesh Shantaram; Misana, Tanzania / Bangalore; Archival pigment print; 2016
Courtesy Tasveer
Prosper, Tanzania / Bangalore
© Mahesh Shantaram; Prosper, Tanzania / Bangalore; Archival pigment print; 2016
Courtesy Tasveer
Sarika Bajaj
Ephemeral Coloniztion
Prajakta Palav
Flying Dead
Sarika Bajaj
Nothing Lasts Forever
Nandini Bagla Chirimar
Diary of a Modern Leaf
Intent
1963, Oil on Canvas, 61x76cms
1984, Oil on Canvas, 152x152cms
1975, Oil on Canvas, 152x152cms
Painting IX - 2008
2008, Oil on Canvas 172.72x208.28cms
Untitled
1994, Oil on Canvas, 152.5x305.5cms
Life In The Deep, Jhaveri Contemporary, Mumbai
Kaushik Chakravartty
Octopus 3, 1970-71. Acrylic & ink on paper 97 x 149cm
Ecstasy 1, 1972. Acrylic on canvas scroll, 150 x 91cm.
Untitled (1971). Ink on paper 35.5 x 26cm
Orange Building (1972). Watercolour on cardboard 20.3 x 17.7cm. Courtesy: Piramal Collection
Untitled 2, 1971. Acrylic on canvas scroll, 151 x 90cm.
Untitled 3, 1972. Acrylic on canvas scroll, 151 x 91cm.
Untitled (1970). Pen and ink on paper 50.8 x 38cm. Courtesy: Chatterjee & Lal
K Ramanujam
Untitled (Early 1970s), Watercolour and ink on
paper pasted on board.
Hospital Series
Crow quill & ink on handmade paper pasted on board. c.1966. 7 x 10 in.
Collection: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art
Untitled
Burnt wood.
24 x 24 in.
Collection: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art
Hospital Series
Brush, crow quill and ink on paper. c.1966.
9 x 11.2 in. Collection: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art
Untitled
Acrylic on canvas. 2010. 66 x 84 in.
Collection: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art
Untitled
Blowtorch & burnt wood. c. 1960. 19 x 25 in.
Collection: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art
Jeram Patel
Forlorn Foe 1
Gouache and gold leaf on wasli paper. 24’’ X 18’’
2016
Forlorn Foe 2
Gouache and gold leaf on wasli paper.
18’’ X 14’’.
2016.
Forlorn Foe 3
Gouache and gold leaf on wasli paper.
17’’ X 13’’.
2016.
Forlorn Foe 4
Gouache and gold leaf on wasli paper. 27’ X 21’’.
2016.
Forlorn Foe 7
Gouache and gold leaf on wasli paper.
13’’ X 10’’.
2016.
Forlorn Foe 8
Gouache and gold leaf on wasli paper.
18’’ X 14’’.
2016.
Forlorn Foe, Khadim Ali, Latitude 28, New Delhi
Evening In Paradise
Acrylic and collage on paper
Overall dimensions 39” x 74” (in 10 parts)
2016
Galle Fort, Fort Kochi
Graphite on wood
Dimensions variable (in 8 parts)
2014
Midday
Graphite on paper
36” x 44”
2015
Twilight (Detail)
Graphite on paper
39.25” x 46”
2015
Untitled
Oil on canvas
30” x 30”
2016
Springtime in Paradise
Acrylic and collage on paper
12” x 12” (each of 50) / Overall dimesnions 80” x 200”
2015-16
Dwelling, Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, Mumbai
Aji V. N.
Untitled, 2014, charcoal on coloured paper, 75 x 250 cm _ 29.5 x 98.4 in
Atul Dodiya
Koodal (triptych), 2016, oil, crackle paste and marble dust on canvas, 198 x 137 cm _ 78 x 54 in (each panel) 198 x 411.4 cm _ 78 x 162 in
Tanya Goel
Field data (in dots per inch), 2016, ground glass and ceramic tiles, cement and oil on canvas, 213.3 x 274.3 cm _ 84 x 108 in
Varunika Saraf
“The cries, too, fall like rain in summer”, 2016, charcoal and watercolour on paper pasted on cloth, 254 x 283 cm _ 100 x 111.4 in
Anita Dube
I 32 Tara, 2000, Ed. 7_10, ten silver gelatin prints, 33 x 21.6 cm _ 13 x 8.5 in each
Sosa Joseph
What Must Be Said, 2015, oil on canvas, 125.7 x 359.4 cm _ 49.5 x 141.5 in