Verve Recap: All The Art That Made It To Our Canvas In 2016

Verve takes you on a journey through impactful creations from the year gone by….

Cratered Fiction, Soghra Khurasani, Tarq, Mumbai

Francis Newton Souza: Works On Paper, F.N. Souza, Gallery 7, Mumbai

I Am A Landscape Painter, Archana Hande, Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai

Gauri Gill Gauri Gill Sunita, Sita, and Nirmala, 2003.Gauri Gill, Indian, born 1970. Inkjet print, Sheet: 28 × 42 inches (71.1 × 106.7 cm). Collection of Thomas Erben Gallery, New York. Sunil Gupta Sunil Gupta Untitled, 2006 2011 (negative); 2015 (print).Sunil Gupta, Canadian (born India), active London and Delhi, born 1953. Inkjet print, Image: 17 7/8 × 22 inches (45.4 × 55.9 cm). Sheet: 20 1/16 × 24 1/16 inches (51 × 61.1 cm). Sunil Gupta courtesy SepiaEYE. Max Pinckers Max Pinckers Paper Planes, 2014. Max Pinckers, Belgian, born 1988. Inkjet print, Sheet: 21 1/4 × 26 inches (54 × 66 cm). Courtesy the artist and Dillon Gallery Pamela Singh Pamela Singh Treasure Map 006, 1994 1995 (negative); 2015 (print and painting). Pamela Singh, Indian, born 1962. Inkjet print, hand painted, Image: 5 1/4 × 8 inches (13.3 × 20.3 cm). Sheet: 8 1/2 × 11 inches (21.6 × 27.9 cm), Mat: 16 × 20 inches (40.6 × 50.8 cm). Pamela Singh courtesy sepiaEYE. Gauri Gill Gauri Gill Manju and Parvati, 2010.Gauri Gill, Indian, born 1970. Digital print on glass, Sheet: 10 × 6 1/2 inches (25.4 × 16.5 cm). Courtesy of the artist and Thomas Erben Gallery, New York. Sunil Gupta Sunil Gupta Untitled, 1976.Sunil Gupta, Canadian (born India), active London and Delhi, born 1953. Gelatin silver print, Image: 15 5/8 × 19 1/2 inches (39.7 × 49.5 cm), Sheet: 16 × 19 7/8 inches (40.6 × 50.5 cm). Sunil Gupta courtesy SepiaEYE. Max Pinckers Max Pinckers The Horse to be Sacrificed Must be a Stallion, 2014. Max Pinckers, Belgian, born 1988. Inkjet print, Sheet: 52 3/8 × 42 15/16 inches (133 × 109 cm). Courtesy of the artist and Dillon Gallery. Sunil Gupta Sunil Gupta Untitled, 2006 2011 (negative); 2015 (print).Sunil Gupta, Canadian (born India), active London and Delhi, born 1953. Inkjet print, Image: 17 7/8 × 22 inches (45.4 × 55.9 cm). Sheet: 20 1/16 × 24 1/16 inches (51 × 61.1 cm). Sunil Gupta courtesy SepiaEYE. Max Pinckers Max Pinckers Zindagi, 2014. Max Pinckers, Belgian, born 1988. Inkjet print, Sheet: 42 15/16 × 52 3/8 inches (109 × 133 cm). Courtesy of the artist and Dillon Gallery. Pamela Singh Pamela Singh The Lorry Driver, 1994 1995 (negative); 2014 (print). Pamela Singh, Indian, born 1962. Gelatin silver print, Image: 6 × 9 inches (15.2 × 22.9 cm), Sheet: 8 × 10 inches (20.3 × 25.4 cm). Pamela Singh courtesy sepiaEYE.

Picture This, Philadelphia Art Museum, USA

Picturing Time, Raghu Rai, Ojas Art, New Delhi

In and Out Of Time, Galerie Isa, Mumbai

Sri Sri Lanka, Pala Pothupitiye, TARQ, Mumbai

Jamini Roy, Dhoomimal Art Gallery, New Delhi

Chittaprosad Chittaprosad Liberty; Mixed Media on paper Devayani Krishna Devayani Krishna Effect of the Moon on the Mind & Brain; Conte & Charcoal on paper Hemendranath Mazumdar Hemendranath Mazumdar Manas Kamal; Oil on masonite board from Kamal Morarka Collection Wasim Kapoor Wasim Kapoor Captive I; Oil on Canvas Prokash Karmakar Prokash Karmakar Woman in Moonlight; Oil on canvas Rekha Rodwittiya Rekha Rodwittiya The Fortune Teller; Mixed media on handmade paper Vasundhara Tewari Broota Vasundhara Tewari Broota Freeing the Angel; Acrylic oil & metal leaf on paper Navjot Altaf Navjot Altaf (Untitled); 4 panels Acrylic on canvas

Womanhood Through The Eyes Of Modern And Contemporary Art, Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai

Embodiment of the Sublime, Aisha Abid Hussain, The Loft, Mumbai

Krishna Menon 1959-2002 Krishna Menon 1959-2002 32 x 22.5 in., Pencil drawing on rice paper. Photo credit - Satish Gujral and The Gujral Foundation Untitled (Portrait of Nehru) Untitled (Portrait of Nehru) Oil on masonite board, 47.2 x 32.5 in, 1957. Photo credit- Feroze and Mohit Gujral. Mourning En-Masse Mourning En-Masse Casein on cardboard, 14.2 x 14.2 inch, 1952. Photo credit - Feroze and Mohit Gujral Untitled Untitled 27 x 13 in., Bronze, 2006. Photo credit - Satish Gujral and The Gujral Foundation. Portrait of Nancy Portrait of Nancy Acrylic on board, 36 X 24 inch, 1953. Photo credit - Raseel Gujral. Untitled, paper collage Untitled, paper collage 19.5 x 21.8 inch, 1971. Photo credit - Feroze and Mohit Gujral Untitled Untitled 42 X 42 in, Acrylic on canvas, 2005. Photo credit- Satish Gujral and The Gujral Foundation Satish Gujral Satish Gujral Portrait image. Photo credit- Shovan Gandhi

A Brush With Life, Satish Gujral, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, New Delhi

Level, Tanya Goel, Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, Mumbai

Pond Near The Field: Five Artists From Kerala, KNMA, New Delhi

Quest, Ella Prakash, Visual Art Gallery, New Delhi

The Silence Of Hampi, Prabuddha Dasgupta, Ganjam Bengaluru

Untitled, Vinod Daroz, Threshold Art Gallery, New Delhi

The Beholder’s Share, Sakti Burman, Art Musings, Mumbai

Into The Open, KS Radhakrishnan, Ojas Art, New Delhi

Every Place, Ratna Khanna, Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, Mumbai

Collective Noun, Lekha Washington, Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai

Zen Space, Satish Gupta, Visual Art Gallery, New Delhi

In-coming Passengers, Desmond Lazaro, Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai

Aeroplane Aeroplane Bathroom Bathroom Library Library Pharmacy Pharmacy Trolly Trolly Supermarket Supermarket

Mind the Gap, Dia Mehta Bhupal, Gallery SKE, Bengaluru

Feedback Loop, TARQ, Mumbai

Abir Karmakar Abir Karmakar Sunil Padwal Sunil Padwal Series A from Intertwined Plasticity, 2015 Abir Karmakar Abir Karmakar Sunil Padwal Sunil Padwal

Untitled Show, Gallery SKE, Bengaluru

Visual Allegories: Poetics of Destabilization, Dilip Ranade, The Guild, Alibaug

Soil Oil, Sachin Bonde, Clark House Initiative, Mumbai

Through A Lens, By A Mirror, Sooni Taraporevala, India International Centre, New Delhi

The Falling Leaf: On Entropic Currents, Latitude 28, New Delhi

Stormy Days, Jhaveri Contemporary, Mumbai

Twisted, Priyasri Art Gallery, Mumbai

Zones Of Privacy, Chatterjee & Lal, Mumbai

Earthen Pot – Image Poems, A Ramchandran, Vadehra Art Gallery, New Delhi

Mapping With Figures, K.S Radhakrishnan, Akar Prakar, New Delhi

no it wasn’t the locust cloud, Prabhakar Pachpute, NGMA, New Delhi

The Enigma of a New Landscape, Gopal Samantray, Art District XIII, New Delhi

Hammer on the Square Hammer on the Square Bronze, 2007-2008, Collection: Artist Untitled Untitled Brush and ink on paper, Late 1970s, Collection: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art. Yellow Stone Yellow Stone 1966, Linocut, Collection: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art. Untitled Untitled Pen and ink on paper, 1960s, Collection: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art. Untitled (Tirthankar) Untitled (Tirthankar) Terracotta, 1995, Collection: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Untitled Untitled Etching, 2002, Collection: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art.

Hammer of the Square, A Retrospective (1957 – 2015), Himmat Shah, KNMA, New Delhi

Editionmaker, Krishna Reddy, Experimenter, Kolkata

Muzzumil Ruheel Muzzumil Ruheel So Shall Be Written. Acrylic and ink on canvas 56 x 36 inches. 2016 Youdhisthir Maharjan Youdhisthir Maharjan Beneath Her Feet (detail). Acrylic and graphite on reclaimed book page. 8.25 x 5.5 inches. 2015 Saubiya Chasmawala Saubiya Chasmawala Untitled. Ink, graphite, and coffee on a printed photograph on cartridge paper. 22 x 15 inches. 2016 Muzzumil Ruheel Muzzumil Ruheel He Wrote of Their Glory 7. Ink and archival print on paper. 5.6 x 8.7 inches. 2016 Saubiya Chasmawala Saubiya Chasmawala Untitled. Ink, masking fluid, and coffee on a printed photograph on cartridge paper. 22 x 15 inches. 2016 Youdhisthir Maharjan Youdhisthir Maharjan In the Land of Blue Burqas (detail). Reclaimed Text Cutout Collage. 8.25 x 5.5 inches (each). 2015

In Letter And Spirit, TARQ, Mumbai

Precipitation of Thoughts, ICIA, Mumbai

In Collaboration, Pundole Art Gallery, Mumbai

The Journey Is The Destination, Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Mumbai

Intent Intent 1963, Oil on Canvas, 61x76cms Untitled 1984, Oil on Canvas, 152x152cms Untitled 1975, Oil on Canvas, 152x152cms Painting IX - 2008 Painting IX - 2008 2008, Oil on Canvas 172.72x208.28cms Untitled Untitled 1994, Oil on Canvas, 152.5x305.5cms

Hospital Series Hospital Series Crow quill & ink on handmade paper pasted on board. c.1966. 7 x 10 in. Collection: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Untitled Untitled Burnt wood. 24 x 24 in. Collection: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Hospital Series Hospital Series Brush, crow quill and ink on paper. c.1966. 9 x 11.2 in. Collection: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Untitled Untitled Acrylic on canvas. 2010. 66 x 84 in. Collection: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Untitled Untitled Blowtorch & burnt wood. c. 1960. 19 x 25 in. Collection: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Jeram Patel