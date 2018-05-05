Framed

Learn How Water Has Memory With Meera Devidayal

The artist uses the sea as the protagonist of her latest mixed-media show

For those who live in Mumbai, the sea holds a special place in their heart — and so it is for Meera Devidayal. The artist, in her latest exhibition, uses the water body that surrounds the coastal city as a metaphor, basing each artwork from the show around it. Through texts, paintings, video installations and photographs, Devidayal highlights the importance of the sea using her experiences and the world around her. The text pieces are poignant, and the paintings so arresting, you’re compelled to stop and ponder.

Says the artist about her works, “The grey area between appearance and reality in the human situation, has been central to my work…. This chase also leads me to view the sea as ‘passage’ – the idea that it has historically been the medium through which people travel and migrate to better spaces. Where will the sea now lead us? Will it be merciful, or cruel, in its infinite wisdom?” Join the artist on this discovery with a walk through the gallery….

Water Has Memory is on display at Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai (Queens Mansion, 3rd Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, Fort) until May 12, 2018.