Framed

Enter The World Of Contemporary Miniatures With Hashiya – The Margin

Explore the work and perspective of 10 artists who explore the concept of ‘the margin’ through their creations…

Click on any image to view in larger gallery

Think Mughals, and one of the first things that would pop into your mind would be their exquisite miniature paintings, each one more striking than the other. And though the medieval kings may be long gone, their creations continue to inspire generations of artistic minds. At a new show in the capital, Hashiya – The Margin, presented by Ananta Art Gallery, ten artists come together to explore the concept of the margin, where the artist focuses on embellishing the edges of the page just as much as the centre.

Featuring works by Manisha Gera Baswani, Alexander Gorlizki, Desmond Lazaro, Ghulam Mohammad, Nusra Latif Qureshi, V Ramesh, Gulam Mohammed Sheikh, Nilima Sheikh, Yasir Waqas and Saira Wasim, the exhibition has them working with the theme that their medieval counterparts excelled at, keeping their own artistic visions at the forefront. Says acclaimed historian B.N. Goswamy, “This exhibition breaks completely fresh ground. For, not only does one see in it the hashiya in pre-modern paintings in its true perspective, but also the responses of a number of distinguished contemporary artists to the theme. There are joys and meanings to discover in their work as they look over their shoulders and take the hashiya in their ambit.”

Hashiya – The Margin is on display at Bikaner House, New Delhi (Pandara Road, Pandara Flats, India Gate) until April 24, 2018.