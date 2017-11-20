Screen + Sound + Stage

Answer the Call Of The Desert With Mahindra’s New Open Sky Festival

Revel in the newly-minted festival’s celebration of music, adventure and culture on the dunes of the Thar desert this month

Celebrating its long association with culture, the Mahindra & Mahindra Group launches a new festival this month – Mahindra Open Sky – which will make its debut on the sands of Rajasthan. Promoted and produced by Oranjuice Entertainment, the experience that encompasses adventure, music and culture will be staged at Reggie’s Camel Camp Osian, near Jodhpur.

The location for the after-party The location for the after-party

Of their new exciting initiative, Anand Mahindra, executive chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, says, “With its immersive experience of culture and adventure, Mahindra Open Sky celebrates the romance of the desert and embodies the spirit of ‘Live Young Live Free’. Set against the backdrop of the mighty Thar, it presents a unique opportunity to be part of a collective of souls with common interests and passions.”

On their cultural outreach programmes, Jay Shah, head, Cultural, Outreach, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., states, “We have seen a remarkable change in the perception of the art forms which we have supported over the years. Our participation has had a significant impact in building audiences (Mahindra Blues Fest), rewarding talent (Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards), providing a different worldview (Mahindra Kabira Festival), blending adventure and culture (Mahindra Open Sky) and creating a platform for exhibiting the arts (Mahindra Sanatkada). The Mahindra Cultural Outreach programmes are carefully selected to support those areas of arts and culture that do not normally get support. We look for art forms that are declining in their appeal or are overlooked because of lack of resources and support them in ways that affect their revival. We also ensure that the chosen art form has a strategic connect with our brand and our businesses, so as to benefit positively from our association. This ensures our sustained participation and justifies our continued support.”

About their latest festival, Jay explains, “The USP of Mahindra Open Sky is its focus on being the smallest festival in the stunning scapes of the Thar Desert. From glamping to music to star gazing and dune bashing, it has something for everyone. It is especially those who want a respite from their busy city lives and would like to get away – to either immerse themselves in carefully-curated activities or just find a corner to read a book.”

So what’s in store?

The festival will showcase a specially curated line-up of Indian and international artists, along with unique experiences. This has been planned in an intimate setting for 500 seekers who have answered the call of the desert and will be glamping over two nights and three days.

Papon Papon Deepika Mehta Deepika Mehta

The attendees can take their pick from a range of activities that include the following:

Mahindra Adventure Activities:

Off-road driver course: Get behind the wheels of the mean machines and steer the burly 4x4s in their element under the eagle eye of experts who initiate you into the art of off-road driving.

A mini expedition: Drive through the surroundings of the magical state to experience royal hospitality. A Mahindra UV will take you on a memorable ride through the Thar Desert.

Ayushmann Khurrana Ayushmann Khurrana Anand Bhaskar Collective Anand Bhaskar Collective

Live it up:

An array of wellness and entertainment programmes will fill the two days with exciting, eclectic fare. An energising wellness session by professional fitness expert Deepika Mehta will kick-start the day’s proceedings. Camel races, champagnes at sunset, sundowner sessions, romantic dinners on the dunes, bonfire and barbeque nights, star gazing and film screenings under the stars provide ample seduction.

Performances by artists like Ayushmann Bhava with Ayushmann Khurrana, Papon Live, Parekh & Singh, Anand Bhaskar Collective, Donn Bhat + Passenger Revelator, Nikhil D’Souza and Sam Lewis will add an entertaining beat to the time spent there.

Like Oliver Twist, you will definitely be asking for more!

The Mahindra Open Sky Festival, promoted and produced by Oranjuice Entertainment, will take place from November 24 – 26, 2017 at Reggie’s Camel Camp, Osian, near Jodhpur.

For more details log onto www.mahindraopensky.com