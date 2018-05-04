Jhaveri Contemporary Is The Winner Of The New York Frieze Stand Prize

It’s big news for Indian art as Jhaveri Contemporary of Mumbai brings home the Frieze Stand Prize

Frieze today announced Jhaveri Contemporary as a winner of their Stand Prize, recognising the exceptional presentation of Mohan Samant. Exhibited at the fair’s Spotlight section, which showcases pioneers of 20th-century art alongside rare works by renowned artists, Mohan Samant’s work was not previously seen by a mainstream audience.

The jury commended the spirit of risk-taking by the gallery in its decision to present a historically important Indian artist as they observed he was pushing the boundaries of Indian modern and contemporary art and the gallery presentation enabled his work to be introduced to an American and global audience at Frieze New York.