Framed

Journey Through India’s Historical Legacies With This Celebrated English Photographer

Derry Moore captures stately palaces, beautiful vistas and evocative portraits of yesteryears in his series, In the Shadows of the Raj

In the Shadows of the Raj by Derry Moore, presented by Tasveer and Dauble, will be on display at the National Institute of Design (NID), Gandhinagar from November 16 – 29, 2017. The exhibition will travel to Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai in 2018. The book, published by Prestel and featuring 90 photographs and a foreword by Sir Mark Tully, is available on www.tasveerbookstore.com