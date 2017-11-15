Framed
Journey Through India’s Historical Legacies With This Celebrated English Photographer
In the Shadows of the Raj by Derry Moore, presented by Tasveer and Dauble, will be on display at the National Institute of Design (NID), Gandhinagar from November 16 – 29, 2017. The exhibition will travel to Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai in 2018. The book, published by Prestel and featuring 90 photographs and a foreword by Sir Mark Tully, is available on www.tasveerbookstore.com
Related posts from Verve:
Love Our Site?
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends
Subscribe
SUBSCRIBE TO A DIGITAL COPY WITH MAGZTER