The Food

If food waste was a country, it would be the third largest emitter of GHG (greenhouse gas) methane. Right behind USA and China at 4.4 gigatons a year. Being the gracious hosts we Indians are, we want to make sure that the food is both fabulous and plentiful. So, while we make sure all our guests are well fed, we can also make sure none of the leftovers are wasted and do some good in the process. There are plenty of NGOs out there that will take the leftover food. I remember having over 50 portions of leftover dessert which we had no trouble giving away.

It’s best (and far more classy) to avoid disposable dinnerware, yet if you must, go for areca leaf plates and spoons. It’s the most robust of the sustainable options and is 100 per cent plastic free.

Catering checklist:

• Insist on local ingredients; importing food has a huge carbon footprint because it is usually flown in fresh or transported in refrigerated containers.

• Talk to your caterer about in-season produce; more pesticides and fertilisers are required to grow produce out of season.

• Use reusable cutlery and crockery or areca leaf plates and cutlery. Alternatively, guests can be served on banana leaves like in the old days.

• Use real glasses and skip the straws, or ask your caterer if they already have steel straws as part of their inventory.

• No PET bottles for aerated beverages. Returnable glass bottles are still available, and cans are a 100 per cent recyclable option.

• For juices, install a fresh juicing station and once again, use in-season fruits.

• Refuse single-use mineral water bottles and have a waiter walk around with filled glasses or a jug to refill for guests.

• Use reusable cloth napkins, since trees need to be cut down to be turned into paper tissues.

• Bring a zero waste food consultant on board — Arina Suchde (arina_suchde@yahoo.com) will consult with your caterer to conceptualise dishes made with parts of the produce that are generally wasted. For instance she turns rinds of watermelons into a som tam salad.

• Make sure you get guests to RSVP since this will help you get your numbers right and plan the volume of food accordingly.

List of NGOs who will take away leftover food:

Feeding India — www.feedingindia.org

List of composters who will pick up waste:

Phool, (If you’re lucky enough to live in Kanpur, you can have the amazing guys from Phool collect your leftover flowers, which they turn into chemical free agarbattis. If not, you can still help their cause by using their agarbattis in your ceremony, if you need them) — www.phool.co

Skrap, (will organise and execute end-to-end waste segregation and management) — www.skrap.in

Green Practices, (will pick up both dry and wet waste from your event) — www.greenpractices.in

The Decor

After the outfit, the venue and decor are definitely number two on the list when a girl dreams of her wedding and starts putting that Pinterest board together.

The key to minimising decor is to pick a venue which is beautiful in itself. But alas, even the most perfect places need some dressing up.

Decorating checklist:

• Avoid plastic and styrofoam. Opt for plant-based decor instead.

• Insist that your wedding designer does not transport decorative items or sets. One way to do this is to choose a decorator local to the destination or ask your wedding designer to do a local collaboration.

• Minimise the use of flowers. If you must, use in-season flowers available locally. Did you know that orchids imported from Thailand come in individual plastic tubes, while Indian orchids simply come in damp cotton wool?

• Ask for potted plants when possible.

• Avoid floral foam; it’s essentially made of plastic and will end up in a landfill.

• Choose LED lights over halogens. Not only do halogens use more energy themselves, they also emanate heat which can stress the air conditioning system.

• Candles should be made of soy wax and not paraffin, which is made from petrochemicals.

• Ask your decorator what they already have available and adapt it to suit your needs.

Devika Narain (wedding designer who weaves sustainability through creativity into her Pinterest-worthy decor. She has been known to creatively reuse bamboo scaffolding to create sustainable, yet dramatic decor) — www.devikanarain.com

The Venue

Your best option is to go local. Transportation to and from a destination wedding, especially the flights, can leave a huge carbon footprint. However, if you are going in for a destination wedding, look for a hotel at an eco-friendly resort or one that has a gold or platinum LEED certification (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design).

Look for a venue with plenty of natural light and ventilation. You could opt for a day function in an outdoor location with natural shade and foliage.

If the hotel has single-use toiletries, you can give sustainable shampoo and conditioner cubes, natural soaps and tooth tablets from brands like The Nature Masons — @thenaturemasons as part of the welcome hamper along with plastic-free snacks in glass jars for when the munchies strike. If you’re having a beach wedding, definitely add some reef safe sunscreen to the care kit.

Eco-Hotels:

ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru — www.itchotels.in/hotels/bengaluru/itcgardenia.html

The Casino Group Hotels, Kerala — www.casinogroupkerala.com