Framed
Verve Recap: The Canvases We Loved In 2017
Ōtah Prōtah, Bhuvanesh Gowda, Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai
Wood From Ships, Nityan Unnikrishnan, Chatterjee & Lal, Mumbai
Drawn Space, Vishwa Shroff, Tarq, Mumbai
Here After Here, Jitish Kallat, NGMA, New Delhi
Photowallah, Waswo X. Waswo, India Art Fair, New Delhi
G/Rove, Group Show, Latitude 28, New Delhi
Solo Show, V.Ramesh, Threshold Art Gallery, New Delhi
Stretched Terrains, Group Show, KNMA, New Delhi
Art Basel Hong Kong, Multiple Artists, Hong Kong
Silent Spectacle, Group Show, Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai
Around The World In Seven Days, Group Show, Saffronart, New Delhi
Schlier, Jonas Burgert, Galerie Isa, Mumbai
Studio Portraits from the 22nd Century, Nandan Ghiya, Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai
Chakraview, Multiple Artists, Bikaner House, New Delhi
Bibliography In Progress, Samit Das, Tarq, Mumbai
Babu & Bibi, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Gallery 7, Mumbai
Here be Dragons and other coded landscapes, Group Show, Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai
Art Basel, Multiple Artists, Basel
Tying Down Time, Arpita Singh, Talwar Art Gallery, New York
By Darkling Ground, Adip Dutta, Experimenter, Kolkata
The Summer Sale, Group Show, Gallery 7, Mumbai
Part Narratives, Group Show, Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Mumbai
Order Disorder, Rajita Schade, Latitude 28, New Delhi
Liminal, Savia Mahajan, Tarq, Mumbai
Mapping Memory, Madhvi Subrahmanian, Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai
Windows, Group Show, Jhaveri Contemporary, Mumbai
Figures In Motion, Jatin Das, Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai
The Dancing Line — Revisiting Shiavax Chavda, Shiavax Chavda, Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai
Earth Families, Reena Saini Kallat, The Manchester Museum, Manchester
Pandora’s Box, Group Show, The Stainless Gallery, New Delhi
Colors Of Life, Group Show, The Viewing Room, Mumbai
Art Basel Miami Beach, Multiple Artists, Miami
