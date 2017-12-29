  • December 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 12
Framed
December 29, 2017

Verve Recap: The Canvases We Loved In 2017

Compiled by Huzan Tata

A round-up of all the paintings and sculptures that made it to our must-see list this year….

Click on any image to view in larger gallery

Ōtah Prōtah, Bhuvanesh Gowda, Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai


Wood From Ships, Nityan Unnikrishnan, Chatterjee & Lal, Mumbai

DRAWN SPACE GALLERY LINK

Drawn Space, Vishwa Shroff, Tarq, Mumbai

Here After Here, Jitish Kallat, NGMA, New Delhi

WASWO PHOTOWALLAH GALLERY LINK
Photowallah, Waswo X. Waswo, India Art Fair, New Delhi

G/Rove, Group Show, Latitude 28, New Delhi 

Solo Show, V.Ramesh, Threshold Art Gallery, New Delhi

Stretched Terrains, Group Show, KNMA, New Delhi


Art Basel Hong Kong, Multiple Artists, Hong Kong

Silent Spectacle, Group Show, Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai

Around The World In Seven Days, Group Show, Saffronart, New Delhi 

JONAS BERGERT SHOW LINK HERE
Schlier, Jonas Burgert, Galerie Isa, Mumbai

Studio Portraits from the 22nd Century, Nandan Ghiya, Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai

Chakraview, Multiple Artists, Bikaner House, New Delhi

Bibliography In Progress, Samit Das, Tarq, Mumbai

Babu & Bibi, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Gallery 7, Mumbai

Here be Dragons and other coded landscapes, Group Show, Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai

Art Basel, Multiple Artists, Basel

TYING DOWN TIME GALLERY LINK HERE

Tying Down Time, Arpita Singh, Talwar Art Gallery, New York

By Darkling Ground, Adip Dutta, Experimenter, Kolkata

The Summer Sale, Group Show, Gallery 7, Mumbai

Part Narratives, Group Show, Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Mumbai

Order Disorder, Rajita Schade, Latitude 28, New Delhi

Liminal, Savia Mahajan, Tarq, Mumbai

Mapping Memory, Madhvi Subrahmanian, Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai

WINDOWS EXHIBITION LINK HERE
Windows, Group Show, Jhaveri Contemporary, Mumbai

Figures In Motion, Jatin Das, Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai

SHIAVAX CHAVDA LINK HERE

The Dancing Line — Revisiting Shiavax Chavda, Shiavax Chavda, Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai

REENA KALLAT LINK HERE
Earth Families, Reena Saini Kallat, The Manchester Museum, Manchester

Pandora’s Box, Group Show, The Stainless Gallery, New Delhi

Colors Of Life, Group Show, The Viewing Room, Mumbai

ART BASEL MIAMI LINK HERE
Art Basel Miami Beach, Multiple Artists, Miami 

