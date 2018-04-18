Framed

A Global Affair: Why Art Lovers Need To Flock To New York

Three Indian galleries are set to make their presence felt at the prestigious Frieze New York in the Big Apple early next month

Van Hanos, 11/16, 2017, Oil on linen Van Hanos, 11/16, 2017, Oil on linen Courtesy of the Artist and Château Shatto, Los Angeles

Featuring a cross section of mixed-media artworks from around the globe, the Frieze Art Fairs are known to push boundaries with every edition. And this year, at their seventh fair in the cultural hub of NYC, Frieze is bringing together works from over 190 galleries from 30 countries, with India being a part of the line-up too.

Subodh Gupta, Orion, 2016, Aluminium, fabric, resin; 21.6 x 25.6 x 3.5 in Subodh Gupta, Orion, 2016, Aluminium, fabric, resin; 21.6 x 25.6 x 3.5 in Image courtesy of Nature Morte, New Delhi

While New Delhi’s Nature Morte will be seen with its selection of works by Seher Shah, Thukral & Tagra, Subodh Gupta and L.N. Tallur, Mumbai’s Project 88 is taking to New York creations by Andrew Vogl, Rohini Devasher, Munem Wasif and Raqs Media Collective. Both galleries are featured in the main section of the fair. The Spotlight section includes works by the late modernist painter Mohan Samant, represented by Jhaveri Contemporary in Mumbai. Truly a grand showcase of some of the best artistic creations, Frieze New York also includes live performances, installations and interactive projects, and its first-ever themed section.

Frieze New York will take place at Randall’s Island Park, New York City from May 4 to 6, 2018. Visit www.frieze.com for more details.