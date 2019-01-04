6 Artworks That Must Be Experienced At The Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2018

The 4th edition has kicked off and the theme is ‘Possibilities for a Non-Alienated Life’

For the first time, The Kochi-Muziris Biennale is being helmed by a female, queer curator, whose work is entrenched in socio-political causes and reflects inclusivity and resistance in face of the idea of ‘power’. From starting the Indian Radical Painters and Sculptors Association in the ‘80s — which was about separating art from commercial influences — to making art with themes of feminism and erotica, Dube’s ideals form the foundation for this time’s biennale. There are more female and queer artists than before, all coming from different, diverse backgrounds, putting the fair on the global map.

The theme too, tries to address how in an age of hyper-connectivity, we are left more alone than ever, but are working towards solidarity.

Photographs, paintings, installations and infrastructures; western Kochi is bubbling with creativity, here are the artworks that caught our attention in unsuspecting ways:

Metropolis, Lubna Chowdhary

Taking 29 years to complete her installation, Lubna Chowdhary’s Metropolis is a collection of a 1000 delicate ceramic sculptures, resembling odd and toy-like forms, as if from some fantastical universe. The sculptures are all carefully placed in a glass exhibit, allowing the viewer to experience the installation from various views.

Messages from the Atlantic Passage, Sue Williamson

Sue Williamson’s Messages from the Atlantic Passage, uses art as a form of remembrance, paying homage to the historic African slave trafficking, where as many as 12 and half million people from the West African coast were “removed from their homes.” The bottles hang upside down from nets, as water falls into a pool below them. Each bottle is dedicated to those trafficked, with their name or age, inscribed upon the bottle. The water dripping perhaps, allows a catharsis of sorts, in memoriam of those who’ve been lost.

The Guerilla Girls

Their gorilla (get the wordplay?) masks might be distracting, but the Guerilla Girls’ aim is to let the viewer’s focus be on the work rather than themselves. This anonymous, feminist duo from New York have been talking about the ethnic and gender inequalities in the American and global art scene for over three decades now. Their protest-based performances and visuals resonate with viewers significantly now, in the age of inclusivity and diversity becoming the norm.

A Place Beyond Belief, Nathan Coley

As religions and faiths are finding their power through political discourse in India now, it becomes important to question their right place, or a place without them. Nathan Coley’s A Place Beyond Belief is a simple light installation, inspired by a conversation heard on the radio post the 9/11 attacks in New York. While original idea found its place in a peaceful and harmonious world, the installation takes on a new meaning in the country.

More Sweetly Play the Dance, William Kentridge

The ravaging consequences of the modern world’s global crises such as war, poverty and hunger are still a reality in many places. William Kentridge’s More Sweetly Play the Dance depicts such a scene, as a darkly sweet procession of skeletons, traditional African dancers in their costumery and other imagery that’s rendered in 3D forms which are hard to forget. The quote by Cesar A. Cruz that, “Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comforted”, is very commonly floated across, but in very seldom moments — like at this exhibit — ring true.

String Loom, Tania Candiani

Kerala, India was destroyed by one of the most severe floods it has faced in history, and along with taking away livelihoods, it also impacted its weaving community — a business that much of Kerala survives on, even though it was on the verge of dying — in dire ways. As the business is being brought back to life now, there are also those looms that were irreparably damaged. Tania Candiani’s repurposed one such loom to provide a completely new service; to make music.