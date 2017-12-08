Screen + Sound + Stage

5 Artists To Watch Out For At Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2017

From ambient pop music to feminist electronic tones, here are the artists we’re going to be looking at this weekend

Cigarettes After Sex

Being added to the lineup a whole month after the original artist list was announced, Cigarettes After Sex’s headlining chops are sure to send their fans into a frenzy. They appeal to the wild imaginations of today’s youth who have taken to ambient music with real gusto. With hits like Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby, Keep On Loving You, Affection and Please Don’t Cry slated to be played, expect the audience to turn into a mass of blissfully gyrating bodies.

Aswekeepsearching

Formed in 2013 and hailing from Gujarat, this post-rock outfit is comprised of vocalist/guitarist Uddipan Sarmah, guitarist/keyboardist Shubham Gurung, bassist Bob Alex and drummer Gautam Deb. Lending a sound ear to any of their songs will bring a beatific smile to your lips, for aswekeepsearching makes music straight from the heart ensuring it follows a straight trajectory to the hearts of the audience. In fact, one of their tracks titled The Tattva has featured in the compilation album India Obsessive released by Music Alliance Pact in 2014, which carefully curates a list of 27 best indie songs from around the world.

Steve Vai

Three-time Grammy award winner Steve Vai needs little introduction. And because it wasn’t enough that he headlined at Weekender’s Meghalaya leg, he has been summoned for the Pune edition as well. Vai has had some commendable achievements in his career — from working with the likes of Frank Zappa and co-creating the first commercially sold seven-string guitar to founding the G3 show series with Joe Satriani. This is the music composer’s fourth time in India, and he sure sounded pumped, to say the least.

Textures

As part of their Last Miles To The Moon tour, iconic Dutch band Textures are performing one last time with their farewell show. This progressive metal band has enthralled fans with their complex and innovative style, that also integrates a good deal of metalcore. Brace yourselves for this act as you might just find yourself in the middle of a mosh pit without prior notice.

Madame Gandhi

Kiran, who mostly goes by her stage name Madame Gandhi, is an artist and activist based in Los Angeles. Having catapulted into the limelight as a drummer for M.I.A. and the iconic free-bleeding runner combatting menstrual stigma at the 2015 London Marathon she now writes her own electronic music that elevates and celebrates the female voice.