Library

3 Tomes With Interesting Anecdotes And Hidden Facets To Read This Month

Presenting riveting fiction and frames that span four decades to add value to your bookshelves

Husain — Portrait Of An Artist

Ila Pal

Harpercollins India

Art maestro Maqbool Fida Husain and his remarkable contributions to the art scene are both eternal and undeniable. A perceptive account that taps into Husain’s life is sure to interest not just art aficionados but bibliophiles as well. Author Ila Pal shares interesting anecdotes from her many encounters with the artist. Touching upon the humourist in him, she explores many facets of his personality that readers are unaware of. The narrative moves from the early days when he grabbed the spotlight to the last years when he was in exile from his homeland. It paints a real-life picture, in words, of a man who is remembered with affection and awe.

The Book Of Chocolate Saints — A Novel

Jeet Thayil

Aleph Book Company

When you read a tome that you know has been written by the winner of the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature and finalist for the Man Booker Prize, you’re bound to look forward to something outstanding. A follow-up to Narcopolis (2012) — which won him the aforementioned accolades, The Book Of Chocolate Saints has Jeet Thayil tell the story of Newton Francis Xavier and his journey from New York to New Delhi. Accompanied by his partner and muse Goody, Xavier’s odyssey takes us through encounters with conmen, alcoholics, artists, society ladies, and more, and readers will gain insights into love, madness, sex, saints, death and god along the way.

Home In The City: Bombay 1977 – Mumbai 2017

Sooni Taraporevala

Harpercollins India

A picture says much more than a thousand words, they say, and Sooni Taraporevala’s many frames of Bombay as it changed through the years, metamorphosing into Mumbai, prove the adage right. Visual treats in black and white, the award-winning photographer, screenwriter and film-maker’s images perfectly capture the essence of Bombay, as it was known till the mid ’90s. While some of the captions are sure to bring a smile to your face, it is the essays by Pico Iyer and Salman Rushdie that seize the day! In conversation with writer and curator Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi, Taraporevala reveals how she has been ‘putting frames around’ her hometown and favourite city since 1977.