3 Books For The Fashionista’s Library

From a lifestyle brand’s journey to the top to Gucci’s grand spectacle captured in frames, these are the month’s trendiest reads

American Dreamer — My Life In Fashion & Business

Tommy Hilfiger With Peter Knobler

Ballantine Books

While in high school, he started a clothing shop with a mere 150 dollars in his pocket. And today, he’s the founder of one of USA’s biggest apparel empires. In Tommy Hilfiger’s official memoir, the designer relates, with great candour, his struggles, mistakes and victories throughout his life as an entrepreneur. Including 32 pages of photos from his personal albums as well as those of the stars he’s dressed over the years, the tome provides inspiration for those who have ambitious dreams, and teaches them to persevere.

Style Of India

Geeta Khanna/Hirumchi Styling Company

Hachette India

As the name of this coffee-table tome suggests, it chronicles the changing sartorial and design trends in the country, right from the days of the Rig Veda to contemporary times. Divided into three sections — The History Of Style In India; The Emergence Of The Indian Fashion Designer and Narration Art And Costume Design In India — this comprehensive title is replete with striking images that hold your attention at the turn of every page. Stylist and writer Khanna’s opus is an in-depth look at the evolution of local fashion, and covers everything from Parsi garas and Mughal jamas to British- and French-inspired dressing and royal attire during the colonial era. If there is a bible on the history of Indian style, it is this.

Blind For Love

Gucci

Assouline Books

Artist and photographer Nick Waplington, known for his images of British life, captured the Gucci Cruise 2017 fashion show at the Westminster Abbey cloisters in the English capital. And his frames have made their way to Blind For Love, a new limited-edition book by the fashion house. With the title taken from a centuries-old manuscript by French littérateur Fanny de Beauharnais, the book contains backstage snapshots from before, during and after the show, each one more evocative than the last.