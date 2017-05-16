Wine & Dine

Watch What You Eat With Divya Ranglani

“When we create a good product combined with health benefits, it gives us a high”

Necessity, as they say, is the mother of invention. For Divya Ranglani, the sweet tooth that she and her close ones share led to her experimenting with substitutes for sugar, flour and cream, which eventually led to the creation of Healthy Treats (HT). Born into a health-conscious family, eating what nourishes the body is a way of life for her. Today, Divya Ranglani’s patrons include Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and more.

“At HT, we are largely inspired by nature. It has everything — sweet in the form of dates, fruits and honey; sour in lemons, amla and raw mangoes; and spice in beautifully colourful chillies. We decided to use natural sweeteners as well as freshly-milled wheat instead of refined flour.”

“I look up to my father, who ingrained in me that anything that comes in a package is dead food and mustn’t be consumed. And my son Hitesh, an integral part of HT. His patience and the effort he channels towards giving clients the best at any cost is commendable. He too is a food connoisseur and is full of ideas about new combinations.”

“When clients ask us to make ‘the impossible cake’, it’s a real challenge. That usually translates into sugar- nut- and gluten-free, vegan, et al. It’s extremely difficult to work within these restrictions, but when a good product is created despite them, it gives us a high.”

“Being healthy is definitely the new cool. You will exude self-confidence and in turn feel sexy. When we feel good and positive, we think about and respect what we put in our mouths, which translates into a radiant, cool and sexy you.”

“With healthy desserts, the myth is that they are often unpalatable and taste weird. Some people feel that only those on a diet should eat them and if they are having a regular dessert, it should be a full-fat, calorie-laden one.”

Signature Offerings

“Our favourite recipes would have to be the orange dark chocolate, quinoa dark chocolate zucchini with roasted almonds, and the date and carrot cake. A lot of trial and error went into creating these delicious low-calorie recipes, but the appreciation we have received has made it all worthwhile. People from all over the world have enjoyed them.”