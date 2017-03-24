Travel

Travel Checklist: Monica Dogra

The actress, singer and member of the band Shaa’ir + Func, shares her favourite vacation destinations, must-haves and more

In her bag…

Audio-Technica isolating headphones to “shut out noise on airplanes”, Elizabeth Arden Nourishing Lip Balm, Ray-Ban wire rim circular glasses with pink lenses and Origins’ volcanic ash face mask because “face masks make the world a better place”.

Favourite getaway…

“New York City. I love the organic restaurant Caravan of Dreams and the second-hand clothing store No Relation Vintage in the East Village. The rooftop of Hotel Gansevoort and the multimedia art cabaret (Le) Poisson Rouge are great for nightlife fun.”

Wish list…

She’s eyeing the lenses you can attach to the iPhone to “take epic photos that look so pro, no one will believe they are phone photos”. She’s also looking to upgrade her laptop to a MacBook Air so that she doesn’t have to lug around her 2013 model that “weighs a hundred pounds!”

Next stop…

Bali — “I’m told it’s the perfect blend of yogi and party energy.” Lisbon is on her list for its music scene and Cape Town for its landscapes “where the mountains meet the sea”.

Closet coveting…

“I’m a huge fan of Dhruv Kapoor, Huemn and Kanika Goyal — they just make phenomenally cool clothes that aren’t your predictable feminine silhouette.”

From her travel diary…

“A notable experience was when I got PADI-certified on Phi Phi Islands in Thailand.”