Travel

Travel Checklist: Elena Fernandes

The model and actress, most recently seen in the 2016 film, Kapoor and Sons shares her favourite vacation destinations and travel must-haves

In her bag…

Benefit Erase Paste concealer, which doubles up as a highlighter to ensure her “cheekbones are on point”, an old Maybelline mascara to brush out her eyebrows, a Kindle her mother gifted her and a pair of heels for emergency meetings.

Favourite getaway…

“Cornwall. People don’t realise that it has beautiful white beaches set amongst the stunning countryside. I love Cornish ice-cream — once you try it, you won’t want any other.”

Wish list…

A GoPro to document her adventures and a pair of Ray-Ban aviators, the latter of which she believes “can really add the finishing touch to an outfit”.

Next stop…

“Machu Picchu — I’m fascinated by history, and since my mum is Peruvian, I’d love to get back to my roots. I would also like to visit Egypt and sneak into the pyramids!”

Closet coveting…

She is currently obsessed with Indian brand Heumn — both their clothes and campaigns. “They remind me of Balmain, but with an Indian twist… almost like a fusion of Balmain, Isabel Marant and India.”

From her travel diary…

Murica in the south of Spain holds a special place in her heart. “Growing up, I spent every summer there; it was not very touristy back then. The fresh food, sun, sea and sand bring back a lot of happy memories.”