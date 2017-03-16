  • March 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 03
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Travel
March 16, 2017

Travel Checklist: Elena Fernandes

Compiled by Tina Dastur

The model and actress, most recently seen in the 2016 film, Kapoor and Sons shares her favourite vacation destinations and travel must-haves

In her bag…
Benefit Erase Paste concealer, which doubles up as a highlighter to ensure her “cheekbones are on point”, an old Maybelline mascara to brush out her eyebrows, a Kindle her mother gifted her and a pair of heels for emergency meetings.

Favourite getaway…
“Cornwall. People don’t realise that it has beautiful white beaches set amongst the stunning countryside. I love Cornish ice-cream — once you try it, you won’t want any other.”

Wish list…
A GoPro to document her adventures and a pair of Ray-Ban aviators, the latter of which she believes “can really add the finishing touch to an outfit”.

Next stop…
“Machu Picchu — I’m fascinated by history, and since my mum is Peruvian, I’d love to get back to my roots. I would also like to visit Egypt and sneak into the pyramids!”

Closet coveting…
She is currently obsessed with Indian brand Heumn — both their clothes and campaigns. “They remind me of Balmain, but with an Indian twist… almost like a fusion of Balmain, Isabel Marant and India.”

From her travel diary…
Murica in the south of Spain holds a special place in her heart. “Growing up, I spent every summer there; it was not very touristy back then. The fresh food, sun, sea and sand bring back a lot of happy memories.”

Tags: Actress, Elena Fernandes, Fashion, Featured, Kapoor and Sons, Model, Travel, Travel Diaries
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble
Recommended reading from VERVE:
Musings, Venice, Kochi
Tracing The Histories That Bind Venice and Kochi

OMGB, Music, Music Venues, London, Britain,
4 Venues In London For Every Music Lover

Sapna Pabbi
Right Here, Right Now: Sapna Pabbi

Close