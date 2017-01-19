Wine & Dine

The Making of Masque X Amass

From sourcing fresh ingredients to prepping for their collaborative menu, follow along with chef Prateek Sadhu of Masque and chef Matt Orlando of Amass as they create an epic meal

If you still haven’t heard or been to Aditi Dugar’s Masque in Mumbai, here’s your reason. The fine-dining establishment known for their farm-to-fork concept elevates its experience with a one-of-a-kind 12-course meal in collaboration with chef Matt Orlando of Copenhagen’s famous restaurant Amass. Having worked at noted restaurants such as René Redzepi’s Noma, Thomas Keller’s Per Se and Heston Blumenthal The Fat Duck, we can expect a meal unlike any other.

Chef Prateek Sadhu fills us in on the collaboration saying, “Amass celebrates every aspect of an ingredient, respecting the time-frame in which it is in its fullest glory and believing that when cooked intelligently, every item on the plate contributes to culinary harmony. At Masque, this is our guiding principle as well. We’re excited to work together with Chef Orlando and we know the gourmands in this city are going to rejoice at this opportunity.”

In this Verve exclusive, they share with us the process of building the perfect meal. Stay tuned…

Day 1 and 2

Day 3

The MasqueXAmass dinner will take place from January 20 – 22, 2017 at the restaurant.