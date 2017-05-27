Wine & Dine

Go on A Trip to Thailand with Shiro’s All-New Menu

Tickle your taste buds with Shiro’s latest menu that celebrates authentic Asian flavours

It is rare to chance upon a menu that will not disappoint if you picked your selection blindly. With Shiro’s latest, you can leave your inhibitions behind and relish the most authentic Asian plates. Which is exactly what we did at the pan-Asian resto-bar during its ‘Thai Flavors 2017’ festival. The menu focuses on five key flavors namely bird’s eye chilli, Thai basil, lemongrass, coconut and tamarind. The result is a range of platters that are as amusing to the taste buds as they are to your Instagram profile. We began our feast with artisanal cocktails followed by a selection of light yet lip-smacking starters such as citrus salad cups and sriracha corn on the cob. We finally made our way to the fulfilling main course which had us switching between Thai curry and Thai street style noodles and finally the duo of coconut for desert. The menu also boasts of preparations like Thai cracker babycorn, sticky Thai chicken, Phuket and tiger prawns. Adding to this tantalising array are options like the son in law eggs, salmon carpaccio, prawn on sugarcane skewers and steamed john dory.

Finger-licking dishes, unique cocktails and a soothing ambiance adds to the complete experience at the lounge bar and lets you celebrates the rich, vibrant and the unmissable food culture of Thailand.

The lounge bar will be hosting the Thai festival until May 31st, 2017 at their Worli and Bengaluru branches.