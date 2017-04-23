  • April 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 04
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Wine & Dine
April 23, 2017

Mumbai’s Rooftop Restaurant Takes You On A Trip To Spain

Text by Shirin Mehta

In its third edition, Asilo’s hugely popular ‘Getaway Series’ serves up a slice of Ibiza

Every year, Asilo, the open-air restaurant with the stupendous view at the St Regis Mumbai, offers diners a new destination to taste, even before they fly off to holiday climes. This time, until May 7, the swishy rooftop dinner spot serves up the Spanish Escape, an experience that forms a part of their ‘Getaway Series’ of specialty menus. Enjoy picturesque Ibiza-style sundowners, live music, sangria, paella and more!

A live act by a saxophonist and guitarist from Spain livens up the evening as we sip on cocktails with delicious names like Iberian caipiroska; highland senorita; golden sunset and Espana verde especially created to enhance the flavours of the tapas that are to come. A tray laden with a selection of these includes smoked portabello and truffle croquette bites; spicy corn and pine nut empanadas; hazelnut and Gouda bar; lamb empanada with caramelised onions and cream cheese and tortilla Española (Spanish frittata with smoked ham). The selection sent to us is delicious. Chef Cyrus Irani takes a turn with the guests and we nod our appreciation at him. Are we ready for the main course? Of course!

There is but one dish in the mains, with some variations, and it is the ever-popular and traditional Spanish Paella. The version ‘Valencia’ is cooked with lobster, prawns, chorizo and chicken and is served on a cast iron skillet; paella primavera has peppers, olives, mushrooms, artichoke, peas and asparagus. We have the first one and discover it to be luscious, piquant and extremely flavourful.

The dessert is predictable but always a favourite – crunchy, crispy churros dusted with sugar and cinnamon and served with a Tequila chocolate sauce. A wonderful end to a flavourful meal.

Tags: Asilo, Featured, Food, Online Exclusive, Spain
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble
Recommended reading from VERVE:
Radisson Blu Resort and Spa Karjat
4 Spas To Help You Unwind In Luxury

Beyond the grand boulevards, Off Paris Seine
3 Unexpected Venues To Visit In Paris

Sumukhi Suresh, Comedy, comedienne, Indian
Battling Gender Stereotypes Is No Laughing Matter For Sumukhi Suresh

Close