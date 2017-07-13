Spaces

Revel In The Myriad Spaces Of The Taj Falaknuma Palace

Resonating with an unmistakable old-world elegance, the restored erstwhile home of the Nizam of Hyderabad — envelops you in its regal, opulent aura….

The Main Lawns: a sprawling spread with an extraordinary backdrop The Main Lawns: a sprawling spread with an extraordinary backdrop

In a city that speaks eloquently of its historical legacy stands a prestigious property that seamlessly draws from the days of yore, when royalty held sway. The Taj Falaknuma Palace is undoubtedly a statement of high-end style and ambience.

‘Mirror of the Sky’ — as the palace is also known — is located on top of the Kohi-Tur hill to the south of Hyderabad. It weaves its spell from the instant you drive through its gateway, the well-appointed landscape stretching as far as the eye can see.

The Grand Staircase: an invitation to explore the majestic environs The Grand Staircase: an invitation to explore the majestic environs

The palace was originally constructed in the late 19th century by Nawab Viqar-ul-Amra. Later morphing into the Nizam’s guest house, it hosted many renowned personalities like King George V, Queen Mary and Archduke Ferdinand.

This Italian-designed royal residence has been effortlessly transformed into a luxurious hotel. Its interiors give the refurbished structure its period feel in the present-day where time seems to have graciously stood still.

As you climb the grand staircase, you will notice statues of muses from Greek mythology. The main foyer has a marble vestibule with many seats that frame a fountain. Of historical significance to those who have a way with words is the room with a walnut-toned desk. It is here that the last ruling Nizam sat to write with his peacock feather quill. The Durbar Hall — referred to as the ‘Ballroom in Paradise’ — is bestowed with timber flooring, wooden ceiling, walnut wood furniture and Belgian chandeliers. And the 101 Dining Room houses the world’s largest dining table — belonging to the emperor, it was constructed in seven pieces and with 101 chairs.

The 101 Dining Table: the perfect setting for a royal repast The 101 Dining Table: the perfect setting for a royal repast

It can be said with veracity that the Taj Falaknuma Palace has risen from the ruins to stand proud and stately in Hyderabad, and be a place where dreams and fairy tales promise to come true….