Get up close and personal with Game of Thrones’ Winterfell tour

Live the larger-than-life experience on the sets located in Belfast, Northern Ireland

Is Jon Snow really a bastard…will there be another battle with the white walkers…are the Starks finally going to unite…who’s going to die next? While I wait for these questions to be answered in the upcoming season, I make my way to where it all began – Winterfell. Yes, the home of House Stark is real. And I found a chance to relive some striking moments from the series in true Stark style!

Located in Downpatrick in County Down, The Winterfell Castle, aka Castle Ward is a National Trust property with a historic farmyard and is just a forty minutes drive from Belfast, UK. A perfect day trip for the GOT lovers and non-watchers alike, this locale has been attracting visitors from the world over. This is where Bran was seen practicing archery for the first time, where Robert Baratheon arrives with his entourage to meet the Starks, and where Tyrion slaps Goffrey.

The interactive tour includes an archery session in the same spot where Jon Snow and Robb Stark taught Bran how to handle his arrows. You’ll also be provided with a Stark sack – a medieval scroll map, original costume of the North, sword and a bike to explore 20 other filming locations in the area. Add to that, you can also meet the actual dire-wolves with a prior appointment (just watch out for the white walkers though!).

Psst…I also heard rumours about prequels to GOT, so while you’re there trying out Hound’s original headgear, keep your ears wide open for some tittle-tattle!

When the next season comes to a breath-gasping end, this surreal getaway will be a counterpoint from the breath catching, gut wrenching moments that will take us months to recover from.