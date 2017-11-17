Wine & Dine

Discover Yuuka’s Redefined Pop-Up Menu That Will Tingle Your Taste Buds

Chef Ting Yen combines traditional delicacies with fresh elements of other cuisines with passion and tenderness

The Boston-based chef, Ting Yen, is back at Yuuka, the modern Japanese fine dining restaurant at the St Regis Mumbai, with a pop up menu until November 19th which has been incorporated into the main menu. The chef continues to display his special prowess in redefining Japanese cuisine by combining traditional dishes with elements and ingredients from other cuisines. The new repertoire hits home this fact with expertise and tenderness, as evidenced at the pop up.

Perhaps the most straightforward of the dishes is the hamachi carpaccio freshly marinated in a mirin and dashi vinaigrette dressing. What’s new here is the gentle crunch that has been introduced to the preparation – crispy quinoa! Next up is a colourful preparation of crispy spicy taco topped with slivers of salmon. A sudden bite of Thai spice is what surprises here while the tacos are thin and crisp. The curry basil shrimp on fire is presented with a gently fire of spices burning underneath. The name already describes the coming together of Indian curry (just a dot) and Italian basil incorporated in a maki roll topped with shrimp. ‘Mumbai maki’ Chef Ting Yen calls it, playfully. One of my favourite dishes is the main course, crispy chicken don. Fluffy fried rice wrapped in an omelet and topped with a crisply fried chicken breast and a sweet sauce. For a satisfying finale, the dessert includes lychee sorbet which is full of flavour served with a caramelised lychee for added crunch.

If you are thinking hotchpotch, this is not that at all. Chef Ting Yen’s expertise, experience and passion raise these dishes into creations that are artistic as well as delicious.