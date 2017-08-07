Spaces

Delve Into The Tale Of Classic Coffees

Homegrown in estates around Sakleshpur and Chickmagalur, we trace the journey of coffee from being a bean to making it to your cup

The delightful cup of joe we often indulge in, is the result of a long journey that includes the blossoming of coffee plants, harvesting its ripened berries, dry milling, roasting, grinding and finally brewing. Chandini D M, founder and CEO of Golden Wood takes us on a visual journey through the processes of Classic Coffees at the 500-acre Harley Estate in Sakleshpur and Kalladevarapura Estate in Chickmagalur.

Coffee Blossoms Blooming and Maturing - A delightful sight, this is when coffee plants bloom with white flowers which last for a few days before maturing into seeds. Coffee Blossoms Blooming and Maturing - A delightful sight, this is when coffee plants bloom with white flowers which last for a few days before maturing into seeds.

Raw Green Berries The period between blooming and maturing of the fruit varies appreciably with the variety and climate of its location.

Red Berries When the fruit has reached a reddish-purplish colour, it is considered to be fully ripe and is then gathered by hand.

Harvest Trained and skilled labourers go through multiple rounds of handpicking; selecting only the ripened berries.

Pulping or Wet Processing Coffee beans are passed through a pulping unit where they are sorted and separated from their skin and pulp, before being fermented and washed. Pulping or Wet Processing Coffee beans are passed through a pulping unit where they are sorted and separated from their skin and pulp, before being fermented and washed.

Drying The beans are then sun-dried and baked appropriately to ensure desired moisture levels.

Dry Milling (Curing, Sorting and Grading) This is the final stage in green coffee production. It involves removing the last layers of dry skin, sorting and preparing the beans for shipment. They are first passed through several machines to clean and remove impurities after which they get graded on size and colour. A final round of sorting is manually carried out by skilled labourers before being packed and dispatched. Dry Milling (Curing, Sorting and Grading) This is the final stage in green coffee production. It involves removing the last layers of dry skin, sorting and preparing the beans for shipment. They are first passed through several machines to clean and remove impurities after which they get graded on size and colour. A final round of sorting is manually carried out by skilled labourers before being packed and dispatched.

Roasting This transforms the chemical and physical properties of green coffee beans into roasted coffee products. The degree of roasting dictates the final taste of the coffee.

Brewing - French Press There are several different ways to brew a coffee based on grind, brewing equipment and ratios.

