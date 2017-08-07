  • August 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 08
Spaces
August 07, 2017

Delve Into The Tale Of Classic Coffees

Images courtesy of: StylishByNature and Golden Wood

Homegrown in estates around Sakleshpur and Chickmagalur, we trace the journey of coffee from being a bean to making it to your cup

The delightful cup of joe we often indulge in, is the result of a long journey that includes the blossoming of coffee plants, harvesting its ripened berries, dry milling, roasting, grinding and finally brewing. Chandini D M, founder and CEO of Golden Wood takes us on a visual journey through the processes of Classic Coffees at the 500-acre Harley Estate in Sakleshpur and Kalladevarapura Estate in Chickmagalur.

Tags: Aeropress, Brewing, Chickmagalur, Classic Coffees, Coffee, Featured, French Press, Homegrown, Online Exclusive, Photo Essay, Roasting
