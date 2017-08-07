Spaces
Delve Into The Tale Of Classic Coffees
The delightful cup of joe we often indulge in, is the result of a long journey that includes the blossoming of coffee plants, harvesting its ripened berries, dry milling, roasting, grinding and finally brewing. Chandini D M, founder and CEO of Golden Wood takes us on a visual journey through the processes of Classic Coffees at the 500-acre Harley Estate in Sakleshpur and Kalladevarapura Estate in Chickmagalur.
Related posts from Verve:
Love Our Site?
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends
Subscribe
SUBSCRIBE TO A DIGITAL COPY WITH MAGZTER