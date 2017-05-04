Wine & Dine

2 Recipes For Those Who Like A Bit Of Chocolate In Everything

Experience the subtle interplay of flavours on these stylish plates…

The view from the top floors of Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru offers an almost 180-degree sighting of the cityscape which is dotted with verdant spaces amidst its concrete buildings and bungalows. But, when I walk into Caprese, the Italian restaurant on level 18, I am drawn towards the intense preparations going on at the huge counter — behind which the chefs are quietly and efficiently working — on one side of the eatery.

Having already briefed culinary stars Chef Antonio Tardi and Chef Lakhbir Singh Chahal to create two new recipes with lavender and chocolate as essential ingredients, I soon realise that they have used their imagination to full advantage. The fruits of their labour are already in evidence, in varied stages of preparation. As the afternoon progresses, the chefs proudly plate up the finished dishes for us to relish.

Interestingly, lavender — a member of the mint family — is among the popular edible flowers being used increasingly as an enhancement for both flavour and appearance in upscale restaurants across the world. The flowers, the two chefs point out, can be used fresh, while the buds and stems can be dried. As for the chocolate, although the semi-sweet or dark variants are used for cooking purposes, it becomes interesting to see how they can be incorporated into savoury items.

Chef Antonio, the executive chef of the hotel, who oversees all of its culinary operations, says, “I was born a chef.” When asked to conjure up two original recipes, his first reaction was ‘Let’s have fun!’ He continues, confident of his and his colleague’s prowess, “We took the challenge in a creative spirit that was coloured by our individual experiences. The mental process was simple and straightforward — to make these ingredients ‘melange’ together in the most natural way. Lavender and chocolate go well with pastry creations, so there we didn’t have any big challenge. It was different for the chicken preparation where we placed the lavender with some condensed milk and Indian masalas. The chocolate formed the aroma of our sauce. We treated both the ingredients in such a way that we retained their natural characteristics. And we ensured that the final plating was simple, clean, clear, elegant and colourful. For I firmly believe that simple is more.”

Chef Lakhbir, Indian restaurant Ssaffron’s chef de cuisine, admits that his interest in cooking stemmed from his early years in Punjab where he says, “I just ate!” His mother was his first and greatest teacher and Indian — particularly Punjabi fare — remains his comfort food. His favourite is the tandoori murgh tikka. No wonder then that he chooses to give the traditional chicken kebabs a unique twist, this afternoon. He admits, “Lavender and chocolate both have a different character and in Indian cuisine, the canvas is very limited. It was a big challenge to make these ingredients complement each other.” While the challenge seems humungous, the final result is deceptively simple.

As they are chatting, their hands are busy at work — giving the finishing touches to well-done plates. It is indeed a joy watching the two maestros create art that pleases both the eyes and — as I soon discover — my palate.

Caprese Cake And Lavender Blueberry Ice Cream

Ingredients

For the caprese cake Sugar, 385 gm; Butter, 375 gm; Eggs, 450 gm; Almond powder, 185 gm; Cocoa powder, 60 gm; Cake flour, 15 gm; Baking powder, 5 gm; Lemon zest, 5 gm, Orange zest, 5 gm; Melted dark chocolate, 150 gm.

For the lavender blueberry ice cream Milk, 375 gm; Fresh cream, 125 gm; Egg yolk, 75 gm; Sugar, 90 gm; Blueberry 100 gm; Dried lavender, 5 gm.

Method



For the caprese cake Whip the butter and sugar till creamy and add the eggs, one at a time. Fold in all the dry ingredients, and the lemon and orange zest. Add the melted chocolate. Fill the mixture into an 8-inch cake ring and bake at 160 degrees Celsius for 45 minutes.

For the lavender blueberry ice cream In a thick-bottomed vessel, boil the milk, sugar, dried lavender and cream. Add the egg yolks and heat to exactly 85 degrees Celsius. Add the blueberries. Freeze the mixture in a professional ice-cream maker until smooth.

Plate one slice of caprese cake and dust it lightly with icing sugar. Serve with one scoop of lavender blueberry ice cream.

Murgh Taskari

Ingredients

Chicken breast, 120 gm; Chicken leg (minced), 80 gm; Chicken stock, 50 ml; Ghee, 30 ml; Butter, 15 gm; Cumin powder, 0.5 gm; Garam masala, 0.4 gm, Deggi mirchi, 0.02 gm; Yellow chilli powder, 0.10 gm; Curd (plain), 50 ml; Onion (in large slices), 200 gm; Ginger and garlic paste, 30 gm; Cashew, 50 gm; Almond, 10 gm; Coconut powder, 0.5 gm; Turmeric powder, 0.5 gm; Dry lavender flowers, 3 gm; Khoya, 20 gm; Fresh cream, 10 ml; Salt, 20 gm; Fennel cress, 5 gm; Red amaranth, 5 gm; Alfalfa cress, 5 gm; Edible flower cress, 3; Bitter chocolate, 30 gm.

Method



Set the sous vide at 65 degrees Celsius. Set the timer for 40 minutes.

For the chocolate stock Melt butter in a pan, add chicken stock. Cook it and finish by adding bitter chocolate chips.

For the stuffing In a pan, mix and stir ghee, chicken mince, salt, turmeric powder, cumin powder and garam masala. Once the mince is cooked and the excess water has evaporated, remove the pan from the gas. Let it cool.

Grate the khoya and add along with 1 gm of dry lavender flower and fresh cream.

For the nut and onion puree Boil all the nuts separately. De-skin the almonds and fry the onion. Grind to a smooth paste along with the coconut powder and adequate water, with curd. Heat the ghee with ginger-garlic paste and turmeric. Add the ground paste and keep it on a medium fire. Add the degi mirch, yellow chilli powder, salt, and let it cook till a layer of oil floats to the top. When the puree is ready, add 1 gm of dry lavender flowers and cover it, for 15 minutes. Strain the puree.

For the chicken roulade Pour the stuffing over the flattened chicken breast, leaving a 1.5-inch border around the edges. Top up with the remaining lavender and roll the chicken, tucking the ends. Place in a vacuum-seal bag and then into the sous-vide bath. When the timer goes off, remove the bag from the water and carefully take the chicken out. Melt the butter in a pan on simmering heat. Add the chicken to the pan and sear until well-browned on all sides, for about two to three minutes.

On a serving plate, splash the chocolate sauce. Put the nut and onion puree, and arrange the chicken roulade on top of it. Garnish with micro herbs.