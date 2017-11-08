Wine & Dine

Chefs Who Cooked Their Way Into Our Hearts: Thomas Zacharias Of The Bombay Canteen

“I’m vociferous but approachable in the kitchen, and generally shy and reserved outside it”

Kitchen Kit “A custom-designed chef coat with a simple T-shirt underneath, along with denim jeans.”

Shoe Talk “I have a good pair of Dansko kitchen clogs which are perfect for long hours of standing and moving around, but its utility begins and ends there. Work and play cannot mix in this case!”

When Not At Work…“I am usually idling away time at a nice cafe space like Koinonia or Sequel in Bandra during the day, and karaoke-ing away the night.”

Trademark Ensemble “That would have to be a

half-sleeved shirt with a pair of jeans and comfortable leather shoes.

Fitness Routine “I’ve recently taken to running and have been working at building my stamina and endurance over the past six months.”

Digital Drift “I love social media accounts that tell stories and it’s really great that there’s now a lot of upcoming creative content out there.”

We’d Be Surprised To Know That…“I carry two drastically different personas — vociferous but approachable in the kitchen, and generally shy and reserved outside it.”