Chefs Who Cooked Their Way Into Our Hearts: Kelvin Cheung of Bastian

Kitchen Kit “Clogs, printed socks, Gap chinos, a T-shirt and a dark denim apron.”

Trademark Ensemble “It would have to be a loud, printed, short-sleeved button-up ‘ugly shirt’ with sweatpants and runners from my shoe collection!”

Shoe Talk I’m a bit of a sneakerhead…. All my kicks work really well for work and play, especially my Custom Nike ID Flyknits. They’re also great for travel since they’re super lightweight.”

Best Buy “it would have to be the patterned socks and bow ties from the street vendors at the Bangkok train station.”

Wardrobe Staples “Custom-cut jeans (I personally love the athletic fit from Korra), bow ties, white-on-white sneakers, custom-made suits, and my wedding ring.”

Fashion Faux Pas “When I wore wide-leg JNCO overalls with one strap off and one strap on!”

Go-to Store “NM Design Studio in Bandra.”

Digital Drift “I think that social media is such a great tool to connect the world. I love being able to watch what’s hot in my home country of Canada or what my friend Chef Dan Bark is serving on his tasting menu in Thailand. And as for trends, I love some and others just don’t resonate with me, but the best thing is that they’re always changing.”

When Not At Work…“You can find me at the CrossFit box in Bandra, at a coffee shop, or playing video games with Chef Boo Kim in our home.”

Skincare habits “I actually have a proper regime that I swear by, thanks to my sister-in-law. The Redefine AMP MD System by Rodan + Fields has changed the texture of my skin. And during long flights, I always reapply their multi-function eye cream to help fight under-eye circles.”

We’d Be Surprised To Know That…“Chubby babies and puppies are my kryptonite!”