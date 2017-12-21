A Night Under The Stars With GoPro’s HERO6 Black Action Camera

A scenic town by the sea, camping by a bonfire and the handiest action camera around, what more could one want?

GoPro recently organised an experiential event on the outskirts of Mumbai to tell us about their latest innovations. The location picked was the U-tan Sea Resort, a beautiful property by the sea, where travel partner, White Collar Hippie (WCH), arranged for camp site, Band Camp that gives you the works – a complete camping experience replete with tents, music and bonfire.

After a small briefing and a chance to refresh ourselves, we met the rest of the bunch, an eclectic group of photographers, bloggers and journalists. And then came the moment we were waiting for, we were handed the new GoPro HERO6 Black Action Camera with accessories ranging from a tri-pod to a head strap, all designed to help us shoot the best video footage. As exciting was the news that GoPro and WCH have just launched the GoPro Passport Program, exclusively for Reliance Digital customers. Any customer buying a GoPro HERO6 at Reliance Digital will be issued a GoPro passport and stand to receive amazing offers from WCH as well as GoPro.

New camera in hand, we set out for a quick bicycle ride around Uttan, and the scenic views kept us trigger-happy. Our verdict: The stabilization of the GoPro HERO6 Black is really up to the mark plus the colours in the video and photographs came out pretty well. We particularly liked the zoom in/out feature. The GoPro Hero6 Black gets a major update with 4k 60fps and super slow-motion Full HD 240fps video. These, along with improvements to image quality, faster transfer speeds and smaller file sizes make this our new favourite action camera.

Post this, we met up with Sagar Pitale, a sailor and Flow Artist. The Flow Arts draw from a multitude of ancient and modern movement disciplines from Maori poi spinning to modern fire dancing, from martial arts and Tai Chi to circus arts and hula hooping. He juggled with LED light balls and sticks, which we photographers were only too happy to capture.

GoPro has introduced an app, which helps one easily edit their footage on the mobile. QuikStories automatically pulls footage from a HERO6 camera and creates ready-to-share videos on one’s phone. These are polished, shareable videos featuring customisable music, filters, and effects – making sharing one’s adventures on-the-go seem so easy. We edited a few shots that we took and had it screened for all. Post dinner, a few of us tried our hand at capturing the night sky and stars with our GoPro Hero6 Black.

The next morning, our call time was 6:00 am for a nature walk. Armed with our cameras, we headed through a forestry area, and enjoyed the greenery and spotting unusual birds. Once we reached a particularly picturesque spot, the sea, mountains and a beautiful sunrise made us whip out our cameras in an attempt to get the perfect shot. Back at camp, a Tai Chi session was organised, and our adventure came to an end.