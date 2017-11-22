Spaces

6 Reasons Why You Should Be Excited About Phoenix Marketcity’s 6th Anniversary

From treating your wardrobe to satiating your appetite, there’s something for everyone at Mumbai’s biggest shopping destination

With over 600 brands that address all your shopping, dining and recreational needs, Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla is Mumbai’s largest lifestyle destination. Its massive 2.1 million square feet expanse, decked with captivating art installations and modern decor ensures one’s experiences here are as opulent and enjoyable as the mall’s offerings.

As the shopping mammoth turns six today, we show you how you can revel – there’s always something for everyone to partake in!

Shop: A true shopaholic’s paradise, the mall is home to a smorgasbord of retail outlets across fashion, accessories, beauty, electronics, books, music and toys, right from high street to luxury. With the festive season soon to be upon us, a number of brands such as H&M, Forever21, Forever New, Vero Moda and more will be hosting enticing activities. Moreover, the mall’s hosting a flat 50% discount on over 100 labels on the 24th and 25th of November. If you think you won’t have enough time to do it all, put your mind at ease, for the mall will remain open from 11.00 AM to 11.00PM.

Dine: Take your significant other for a date night at Harry’s Bar + Café, kindle the camaraderie amongst friends at The Irish House over sinful drinks or dig into some sumptuously healthy food at 212 All Good Café & Bar, if you are so inclined. Walk in at just the right time and you might discover a bargain too.

Indulge: It would be completely justified if you suddenly discovered the urge for some rejuvenation while perusing through so many dizzying choices. Take some time off and head to one of the numerous salons and spas to treat yourself. While the Sukho Thai Foot Spa will alleviate the pain in your feet, Juice salon can give your hair a new lease of life.

Preen: With Sephora and Nykaa being a storehouse of beauty products and Bobbi Brown housing excellent foundations, blushes and eyeshadows, you can rest assured that you will walk out of the mall only once you’ve transformed into the best version of yourself. Au naturel options such as Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda and Innisfree are also wonderful alternatives.

Play: Apart from staples at the mall such as the Winter Wonderland at Snow World, bowling at Amoeba, movies at PVR and gaming arcades at Timezone and Funzone, DJs such as Nisha Harale, Pramod Sippy and ace percussionist Jonqui will be performing live, so don’t forget to bring along your dancing shoes. Experience a unique swaying pole act and participate in the fun drum circle that will have you moving to the beat.

See: While you take your time to traverse the mall from one end to the other, you’ll witness a number of fascinating contemporary art pieces placed all around. For car enthusiasts, the fabulous vintage automobiles on display will make you both envious and covetous.

Anniversary celebrations at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai will be held between 22nd and 25th November 2017.