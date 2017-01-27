Travel

5 New Luxury Hotels To Spend Your Long Weekends At

From palaces of yore to beachfront resorts, these are the locales to add to your travel calendar

Roseate House, New Delhi

The capital opened its doors to a new space for business and leisure travellers, in the plush Aerocity complex. Bird Hospitality’s latest estate is a mix of lively atmosphere and modern style, with each of its 216 rooms — including 15 suites — oﬀering spacious abodes that overlook the city or the inner courtyard (take your pick). If you’re looking for truly premium accommodation, book yourself into a Club Room and you’ll be treated to personalised services throughout your stay. Enjoy the flavours of Delhi’s street food at Kheer, or indulge in Japanese cuisine at the hotel’s rooftop pool cafe. Let the therapists at Aheli spa work their magic on you at the wellness centre that includes both outdoor and indoor treatment suites with private verandahs.

USP: Shopper’s Stop

Luxury brands such as Porsche Design, Bally and Van Laack find a home in Roseate House’s retail space spread over more than 1,500 square feet.

Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner



It’s no secret that Rajasthan’s palace hotels are a visitor’s delight. Adding to the roster of opulent residences- turned-hotels is MRS Group’s third oﬀering, Narendra Bhawan, the erstwhile home of His Highness Narendra Singhji of Bikaner. Transport yourself to the India of the past and reside in one of the 53 guest rooms, each with traditional decor and dominated by English colour palettes. If you want to spoil yourself, make one of the three Regimental Rooms your home, and truly live like a royal, surrounded by army regalia and curated objets d’art. Devour a meal of grilled goat served with a robust curry of trotters, farm-fresh eggs, bacon and hash with the Darbaari experience, or make the most of your Rajasthani sojourn with a traditional banquet under a canopy.

USP: Rajasthani Rhapsodies

From sundowners at the pastures and a visit to a representation of the Royal Ascot in Bikaner, Narendra Bhawan treats you to the best that the state has to oﬀer. To take in the sights of the desert locale, sign up for Legacy Of The Kings, a tour that introduces you to Bikaner’s lavish forts and palaces including the Laxmi Niwas Palace and the Junagarh Fort.

Orange County Resort, Hampi



The 14th-century home of the Vijayanagar Empire, today this medieval city is known for its UNESCO World Heritage site of stone courtyards and temples. Just four kilometres away from Hampi is the Orange County Resort. With its arched hallways and regal chambers, the hotel will startle with its Indo-Islamic architecture. Whether you choose to stay at the Zenana, inspired by the queen’s quarters; Nilaya, the terrace suite; or Nivasa, the deluxe suite; each one blends history and modernity and will spoil you silly. The two restaurants oﬀer a vast selection of Indian and international cuisine. Spend time in the reading room, relax your nerves at the Ayurvedic spa, take a leisurely swim in the infinity pool, or simply sit back and enjoy the calm of the tranquil lounge.

USP: Heritage Walks

If you’re up for some adventure after all the pampering, head out on one of the many trails organised by the resort. Learn about the lives and culture of the kings (rayas in the local language) with the Raya Trail, or discover the stories behind the stones, temples and statues during a Virupaksha Trail. The Vitthalapura Walk and Tungabhadra Trek promise picturesque vistas and captivating sunsets.

W Goa, Goa



Ever dreamed of escaping from the bustle of the crowded beaches and living in a private seaside accommodation? W Hotels’ first property in India gives you the chance to unwind in the lap of luxury, where you can enjoy a break at your own aesthetically designed space (the hotel boasts 160 rooms, chalets and villas) overlooking the beach. Feel at home in the Goa hotel’s lobby — Living Room — that transforms into a lounge after dark, where you can savour delectable cocktails while the lively music keeps you entertained. Or check out the open-air bar around the reflection pond that oﬀers many a photo op. To satiate your food cravings, head to Spice Traders, a dining venue that oﬀers scrumptious Peruvian, Vietnamese and Korean dishes all under one roof. And go all out to pamper yourself at the in-house Spa by Clarins, the first at an Indian resort.

USP: Cultural Indulgences

The hotel’s Whenever Wherever service will make sure you don’t miss out on any of the happening events and sights of the coastal state. Hike up Chapora Fort with a guide, or set out with your Dior sunglasses on a dolphin-spotting cruise. Trance parties, local carnivals and the best hotspots around town — the hotel makes sure you catch them all.

Westin Pushkar Resort And Spa, Pushkar



Frangipani trees, water bodies and lush gardens welcome you into this Starwood hotel just a few hours’ drive from Jaipur. Forty-four villas, each with a private pool, are available to make your stay comfortable, and all the guest rooms oﬀer arresting views of the surrounding Aravalli hills. Situated near the Pushkar lake, this property in Rajasthan features three dining venues that cater to every kind of palate. Choose from The Seasonal Taste, their all-day restaurant, Mix that oﬀers a variety of cocktails and Splash Bar, if you’re looking for a healthy snack or casual dinner. For the health-conscious, Westin Fresh by The Juicery has a menu of revitalising juices and smoothies to cleanse your system.

USP: Leisurely Delights

Take out time to enjoy some well-deserved rest and relaxation at the 10,000-square-foot signature Heavenly Spa by Westin. Featuring 10 treatment rooms and a mix of Indian and international therapies, the spa will ensure you de-stress and feel refreshed for further adventures.