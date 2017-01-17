Travel

3 Magical Rail Journeys To Explore UK Beyond England

Travel the most scenic routes in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

One of the oldest forms of transport is also one of the most leisurely and scenic ways to travel through a country. There’s something very romantic about railway journeys, especially considering the all the pop culture associations we have of them, not to mention the inherently luxury of their languorous pace.

Great Britain with its variety of scenic vistas and its excellent luxury trains is a great place to explore by train. Below we’ve rounded 3 railway journeys you can take to see the UK beyond England.

ROYAL SCOTSMAN

Country: Scotland

Starting point: Edinburgh

There is no better way to see the wild and wonderful landscape of the Scottish Highlands, than through the Classic Journey package on this train. Over 4 nights, you can visit mysterious lochs, historic castles, tour a whisky distillery, and enjoy country activities at a national park. The Scottish Golf Tour is a treat for golfers. For nature lovers and those who want to fancy themselves aboard the Hogwarts Express, there is the Western Journey, passing natural wonders that look nothing less than magical.

GRAND HIBERNIAN

Country: Northern Ireland

Starting point: Dublin

Ireland’s first-ever luxury train, the Grand Hibernian started in 2016. While the train also offers 2 day and 6 day itineraries, we recommend the wonderfully adventurous Legends and Loughs tour, which is a 4 day journey. You can get private tours of Blarney Castle and of the Jameson Experience, followed by a tasting session at the Irish whisky museum. The train also passes the Lakes of Killarney, where you can ride a traditional jaunting car and go for a boating excursion on Lough Leane. The cherry on the cake is the gourmet cuisine served on the train, prepared using the best local ingredients.

FFESTINIOG RAILWAY

Country: Wales

Starting point: Porthmadog

Running through north Wales, this railway passes through a route that is among the most scenic in the UK. Starting in the harbour town of Porthmadog, it ends at Bleinau Ffestiniog, crossing majestic waterfalls, patches of green forest and travelling around sloping mountains, climbing 700 feet in its short duration. The journey only lasts for 75 minutes, but for an avid fan of train transport or a historian, this experience is a once-in-a-lifetime one. The three 150 year old trains on this route still operate with the original locomotives and carriages. In fact, at 200 years old, the Ffestiniog Railway is the world’s oldest narrow gauge railway.

