Verve People

Type Cast: Parvati Pillai

Designer Parvati Pillai strongly feels that there is a growing interest in typography and hopes to someday start an initiative that focuses on using typography that revolves around local cultures and diversities

Parvati Pillai

Finland-based designer Parvati Pillai’s had her first tryst with typography while working as head of design for the Indian brand Chumbak. But it was the Instagram initiative #36daysoftype that inspired her to interpret the letterform in her own inventive style. Of course, a little help from fellow designer and friend Shaivalini Kumar certainly contributed to her mounting interest. “I find the nuances, the artistic opportunities and even the restrictions of typography to be really exciting,” says the 28-year-old, who is currently pursuing a master’s in visual communication from Aalto University School of Arts, Design and Architecture, Finland. “Type is crucial to a brand’s identity because it has strong links to human behaviour and consciousness. The choice of type helps set the tone with the customers and defines how the brand will be perceived by people. It can even go as far as to invoke feelings of trust, happiness and playfulness in people. A good typeface can really make all the difference.” Pillai feels that there is a growing interest in typography and hopes to someday start an initiative that focuses on using typography that will focus on global cultures and diversities. In the meanwhile, @parvati_pillai is busy putting the finishing touches to her intricate letterforms for #36daysoftype…or as it is in her case, ‘36 days of food’.

Top Picks

A brand you’d love to collaborate with…Finnish design house Marimekko

A type artist whose work you enjoy…Becca Clason (@beccaclason)

Preferred design tools…pen, Indian ink and plenty of scrap paper