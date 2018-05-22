Type Cast: Meroo Seth
Meroo Seth
“I have been fascinated by cursive handwriting since my school days,” says Meroo Seth, an illustration and graphic design graduate from the MIT Institute of Design, Pune, adding, “In design school, we had in-depth training in the basics of typography and its history, and that’s what got me interested in letterforms. And since I love illustrating, I just found a way to merge type with my illustrations.” Although she has a soft spot for working with ink, the 27-year-old predominantly works on Adobe Illustrator with the help of her trusty Wacom pen. “I like to create a busy illustrative type embellished with simplified stylised forms and elements. I allow each letter to reflect its own character,” says the Pune-based designer. Seth has collaborated with a number of brands from BBC, Google and Snapchat to Chumbak and Budweiser, but her favourite collaboration was the one where she teamed up with Glow Smoothies, Egypt, where she, along with graphic designer Nachiket Jadhav, worked on branding and packaging. As for the work she’d like to do going forward — “I would love to be part of typography installations where real objects are combined to look like a word, and at the same time, are also emotive of the word itself.”
Top Picks
Brands you’d love to collaborate with…Adobe and Airbnb
Instagram type artists whose work you enjoy…Jessica Hische (@jessicahische) and Lena Vargas Afanasieva (@lenalaballena)
Preferred design tools…Wacom Intuos
Related posts from Verve:
Verve Trending
- How Utharaa L Zacharias And Palaash Chaudhary Of Soft-Geometry Find A Peculiar Beauty In Basic Shapes
- Designers To Watch Out For In 2018: Aanchal Goel And Sugandh Kumar Of Objectry
- How Chef Preeti Mistry Is Redefining Indian Flavours Under American Influence
- Designers To Watch Out For In 2018: Abidur Chowdhury
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends