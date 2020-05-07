  • February-March 2020
  • This Is My Normal: Rid Burman, Paris
May 07, 2020

This Is My Normal: Rid Burman, Paris

In our new series, we are sharing a day in the life of people experiencing the pandemic in different parts of the world. Visual artist Rid Burman, shares a peek into his life at home in Paris.

Visual artist Rid Burman lives with his wife Laura in Paris, France, where stay-at-home orders are in effect until May 11. He shares a few mundane moments from the weekend as life unfolded in their little universe.

As we were painting / illustrating for our book (which Laura and I have been working on for a couple of years and finally have the time ) paint dropped on our small mirror. The shapes on the floor suddenly seemed to tell us to look at it…almost as if a metaphor.

The idea of time is distorted… withered thoughts travelling in and out of the mind constantly.

We search for little sanctuaries in the smallest of things.

A different world to step out in, uncertainty at every corner.

But of course there’s a new sense of value for the smallest of privileges.

