The Originals: The Best Dressed List 2018
We live in a time when Instagram influencers and YouTubers have the power to transform the face of any industry they infiltrate. This savvy millennial species has been the main impetus for the move towards diversity in the business of fashion, permanently altering its landscape. Verve recognises and applauds the emergence of new style icons, but in this issue we pay tribute to the progenitors of cool within the Indian fashion scene — the supermodels. In a profession where their job is to convey the vision of others, it only makes sense that they strongly express their individuality off the runway, even more so in an era when designers and consumers alike are turning to alternate muses. The women on our Best Dressed List are yes, preternaturally attractive beings, but they also possess a native chicness, the final accessory with the power to transform an ensemble from contrived to instinctive. Their signature looks range from the whimsically modern to urban boho and classic with an edge, and we asked the ladies to turn it up a notch for a truly uninhibited sartorial spread
Related posts from Verve:
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends