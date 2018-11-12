Verve People

The Originals: The Best Dressed List 2018

Our tribute to the progenitors of cool within the Indian fashion scene — the supermodels

Namita Sunil Namita Sunil Tiered blouse, skirt, both from Saaksha & Kinni; shoes, from Bodements; Mathematics Number Seven Studded Earrings, by Mrinalini Chandra. Carol Gracias Carol Gracias Asymmetric dress, kimono, obi belt, all from Chola; watch, leather bracelets, Carol’s own; earrings, stylist’s own. Location courtesy: Botanique, Goa. Diva Dhawan Diva Dhawan T-shirt, windcheater, both from Huemn. Paloma Monnappa Paloma Monnappa Bodysuit, sneakers, both from Fila. Smita Lasrado Smita Lasrado Patchwork shirt, shorts, by Nikhil D Deconstructed; suede crossbody bag, from House of Sohn; hoops, boots, all vintage, Smita’s own. Merrylin Boro Merrylin Boro Silk shirt, from Bodements; earrings, Merrylin’s own. Indrani Dasgupta Indrani Dasgupta Striped sari, from Sabyasachi; earrings, sandals, Indrani’s own. Bhawna Sharma Bhawna Sharma Structured jacket, culottes, from Rishta by Arjun Saluja; sunglasses, from The Source; wristwatches, both from Gc; earrings, shoes, both stylist’s own. Hair and make-up: Sital Patel. Carol Humtsoe Carol Humtsoe Patchwork jeans, cotton blouse, both by Diksha Khanna; corset, suede hat, both from The Source; sneakers, from Reebok.

We live in a time when Instagram influencers and YouTubers have the power to transform the face of any industry they infiltrate. This savvy millennial species has been the main impetus for the move towards diversity in the business of fashion, permanently altering its landscape. Verve recognises and applauds the emergence of new style icons, but in this issue we pay tribute to the progenitors of cool within the Indian fashion scene — the supermodels. In a profession where their job is to convey the vision of others, it only makes sense that they strongly express their individuality off the runway, even more so in an era when designers and consumers alike are turning to alternate muses. The women on our Best Dressed List are yes, preternaturally attractive beings, but they also possess a native chicness, the final accessory with the power to transform an ensemble from contrived to instinctive. Their signature looks range from the whimsically modern to urban boho and classic with an edge, and we asked the ladies to turn it up a notch for a truly uninhibited sartorial spread