Verve People

The (Em)Power List 2018: Karuna Nundy

This lawyer is one of the drafters of Womanifesto, a bill of rights designed and intended to change the depraved laws pertaining to crimes against women

Karuna Nundy 42, Lawyer

Whether it is her fight for strong anti-rape and sexual harassment laws, her efforts to seek justice for the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy, her court arguments on constitutional law or her representation of rape survivors, Nundy leads by example. After earning a degree in economics from St. Stephen’s College and a short stint as a TV journalist, Nundy went on to study law at Cambridge University, where she was awarded the Emmeline Pankhurst Prize, the Amy Cohen Awards and the Becker Studentship. She later pursued an LLM from Columbia University, New York where she was awarded a full fellowship. The Supreme Court advocate specialises in corporate litigation as well as property, media and tech laws. She has spoken out against the Blue Whale challenge without shunning social media and has asserted that education and net transparency is the way forward. She is an active member of Twitter and Facebook and uses them to create awareness among younger demographics that look up to her as a role model. A propagator of the importance of public education and awareness programmes that intend to crush patriarchy, Nundy is one of the drafters of Womanifesto — a bill of rights for women, designed and intended to change the depraved laws pertaining to crimes against women.

“Her efforts to rework India’s current marital rape laws and her work with sexual harassment prevention in the workplace are inspiring. The recent ordinance is a welcome respite.” – Devina Bakshi, 23, lawyer, Mumbai