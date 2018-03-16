Cover Story

Splendidly Soha!

Actor, debutante author and new mother Soha Ali Khan talks to us about her wardrobe essentials, her style legacy and how having given birth to Inaaya has changed her mindset…

Polka-dotted shirt, from Tommy Hilfiger; high-waisted trousers, from Zara; belt, from Mango; hoops, from Accessorize. Location Courtesy: The Runway Project by PizzaExpress, Level Two, North Skyzone.

She’s sophisticated, funny and full of life. Just a few pages into Soha Ali Khan’s first book The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous, you know you’re in for a rollercoaster ride complete with sweet memories, humorous moments and interesting anecdotes that she holds very close to her heart.

On a recent weekday evening, we have the pleasure of being in Soha’s company — and watch how the actor poses with poise for the camera. The daughter of noted actor Sharmila Tagore and the late cricketing legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Soha has worked hard to carve out her own identity in the industry she works in and the world she was born into. Having moved out of the shadow of her parents’ legacy she has, over the years, come into her own.

We discover during our interaction with her that she carries with her a vivacious aura — one that, even at the witching hour, enlivens the now-empty luxurious spaces of the mall. And well into the night, as she gracefully moves from one outfit into another, we find her wearing a spectacular smile, chatting all the while with our crew for the occasion. Sashaying through Palladium, the new mother — her daughter Inaaya is only a few months old — and debutant author talks to us about what defines her sense of style, changes that motherhood brings with it and what the future holds for her.

Coat dress, blazer, both from Vero Moda; diamond drop earrings, floral ring, both from Zoya. Faux fur trimming, stylist’s own. Location courtesy: Zoya, Level One, Palladium.

“My personal style I would say is classic-meets-boho-chic-meets-urban-combat-leisure-wear. I’m often dressed like I’m going to work out even though I have no intention of doing so! And wardrobe essentials are blue jeans, dresses that hit just below the knee, pyjamas, yoga pants and ganji tops.”

“To dress for the occasion is my style mantra. It’s also the best style advice I have ever received, and it was from my father, who I think was the best-dressed man and one who certainly didn’t believe in overdressing or standing out.”

“I once dyed my hair pink for a film that never released. And I think it looked great! It was a fashion experiment that I had to live with for a year but I think I carried it off well. Finding clothes to match though was a bit of a challenge.”

Checkered dress, from Zara; hoop earrings, from Accessorize; belt, from Label Ritu Kumar; Mademoiselle bag, from Longchamp; mettalic stilletoes, from Steve Madden. Location courtesy: Longchamp, Ground Level, Palladium. Pink kitten heels, from Steve Madden.

“My latest splurge was a pair of limited-edition Louboutin shoes that I’ve grown out of as a result of my feet becoming just a bit larger post pregnancy!”

“Grace Kelly was the epitome of style and grace. From the clothes she wore, to the way she spoke, danced and carried herself — she is truly timeless.”

“Things that I have, will probably never wear, but refuse to part with are leather bell-bottoms that belonged to my mother, and also a velvet kurta with matching pants, which are very ’60s. I keep thinking I’ll wear them to a retro-themed fancy dress party.”

“I’m most comfortable in My pyjamas and a ganji. De-stressing involves binge watching my favourite shows, eating chocolate cake and having a massage — preferably all at the same time!”

“I have a ceiling-to-floor wall of books in the study – it’s my most prized possession! I’m currently reading Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Julian Barnes’s The Only Story and Gina Ford’s The Contented Little Baby Book. Though truth be told, I’m only reading Gina Ford; which new mother has the time to read more?”

“I have a part in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and am also donning the hat of producer this year with a biopic on Ram Jethmalani, which we are co-producing with Ronnie Screwvala. I also hope to write more after the positive response my book The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous has received.”

Shirt, blazer, tartan trousers, all from Burberry; beaten silver hoops, from Accessorize. Location Courtesy: Forest Essentials, Level Two, Palladium.

“After having become a mother, I’m no longer in control of my life. I used to be very much in control of what I ate, of my nap times and sleeping hours. But now Inaaya controls all of that. My priorities have completely changed. It’s all about her now.”

“With a baby, it’s impossible to travel light! I am normally used to travelling light, and don’t like to carry too much stuff with me. We do plan to travel extensively with Inaaya, once she’s old enough to appreciate things and soak them in.”

“I love Kiehl’s and am so happy it’s at Palladium. H&M and Zara too are brands I adore. I’m also glad Jo Malone is there. I have small feet and find it difficult to get shoes in my size, and Steve Madden make shoes for small feet, so I go there often too!”