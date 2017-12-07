Cover Story

Right Here, Right Now: Swara Bhasker

Our cover girl lets us in on a few secrets….

On her iPod…

“I play music off my phone where I have Coke Studio (Pakistan) season 9, Nusrat (Fateh Ali Khan) Saab, Old Bollywood songs from the ’50s and the ’60s and some retro classic English songs.”

Her favourite song…

“Rang by Amjad Sabri and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan – the coke studio version. And I’m ashamed to say this but Despacito – the original version is stuck in my head these days!”

In her fridge…

“Cheese and dark chocolate always. And soy milk, almond milk or whatever new dairy product I’m trying at that moment. And adrak always, because I cannot drink tea unless there is ginger in it.”

In her bag…

“Always kajal, wallet and a book. Sometimes my cats’ medicines too.”

On her blacklist…

“Velvet! I despise it. And, cow terrorists and ‘bhakt’ trolls.”

In the glove compartment of her car…

“Perfume, a tweezer and the RC of the car, I hope.”

In her wardrobe…

“More clothes than I’m able to wear!”

Would never be seen dead in…

“Feathers, unless they are for a role. In front of the camera I can don whatever the role demands.”

On her bucket list…

“Travelling all over India, to every corner. Seeing the Great Migration of the Wildebeest in the Serengeti, the Northern Lights and going to Cuba before the Americans get in.”

In her bathroom…

“Lots of products for various purposes…from exfoliating cream to massage products, masks and regular soap. I have a skincare and beauty products obsession. These days, I’m obsessed with Forest Essentials’ creams and scrubs.”

In her beauty bag…

“More make-up than I really end up using, and some very good brushes.”

All-time favourite movies…

“Casablanca, Amar Akbar Anthony, Mughal-E-Azam, Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.”

Well-kept secret…

“I forgive but I never forget. And I wear braces on the insides of my teeth.”

A cherished compliment…

“Recently, after a short speech at a public event, the anchor on stage yelled to the crowd ‘Hamaaraa neta kaisa ho?’ And the crowd responded, ‘Swara Bhaskar jaisa ho!’ I felt very flattered.”