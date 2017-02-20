Verve People

Right Here, Right Now: Saiyami Kher

The light-eyed newcomer gives us a glimpse into her head, heart and home

Ice blue turtleneck top from Ilk, Mobius Twist earrings from Metallurgy, Lilac country skirt from Miuniku

On her iPod…

“I am an ardent admirer of old music so Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bosle and Lata Mangeshkar are eternal favourites.”

In her fridge…

“A huge stash of chocolate! Someone sent me mithai but I’m not too fond of it which is why it’s still lying in my refrigerator.”

In her bag…

“I need my regular dose of music so you’ll always find a pair of headphones in my bag. That and sunscreen.’

On her blacklist…

“Attending weddings.”

In her wallet…

“Credit cards and driving license. I actually used to collect photos of my close friends so there are a bunch of those too.”

In her bedroom…

“I have three books on Sachin Tendulkar by my bedside at the moment. Since we are still at the beginning of the year, I also have a to-do list of motivational things.”

On her bookshelf…

“As mentioned earlier, books on Sachin Tendulkar among other sports-related and motivational works.”

On her phone…

“Music. Also, I have a lot of sports videos and old games on my phone since I’m heavily into physical recreation. You will also find a bunch of videos of people that I admire.”

In the glove compartment of her car…

Lip balm and heaps of tissue paper because I’m always messing up while eating ice cream.

In her wardrobe…

“Gym clothes, shorts and a lot of tank tops and sneakers.”

On her bucket list…

“Watching Roger Federer at Wimbledon this year is a priority because it is the last opportunity I will have to do it. I have gone diving before, but I want to do it again so that’s on the list too.”

In her bathroom…

“Newspapers. I read them to pass my time.”

In her beauty bag…

“Basic makeup like mascara and lip balm.”

On her skin…

“A good moisturiser and sunscreen.”

Any particular product that she swears by…

“The sunscreen that I use by Avene works very nicely for my skin.”

In her DVD player…

“Kaagaz ke Phool because I love watching old movies. And Neerja because Atul Kasbekar just sent me a copy a few days ago.”

On her priorities…

“Doing many films in the next five years.”