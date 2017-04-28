Verve People

My Style My Self: Vera Fritsch

From attire to decor, the Delhi-based Austrian designer and entrepreneur discusses the influences that led to her unique style

Her tryst with India began in 2007, when she was offered a position at the diplomatic mission in Delhi. Vera Fritsch’s lust for adventure inspired her to take that job, and in hindsight, she believes it was the best decision of her life. Currently working on a range of delicately hand-beaded and embroidered evening clutches for her label Monsoon and Beyond, her designs continue to be inspired by the country’s rich heritage and natural beauty, while reflecting her Austrian background.

Style USP

It is very feminine. A mix of classic and boho chic. I love wearing bright colours like pink, lime and sky blue.

Brands to keep an eye out for

Lena Hoschek from Austria. Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan and Huemn in India.

Fabrics you favour

Cotton, silk, Chanderi.

Style Secrets

I stay true to myself and don’t follow trends randomly. I make sure I always feel comfortable.

Labels to swear by

I don’t focus on them that much. My favourite outfits come from small independent stores or vintage markets in Europe. But I am inspired by the beautiful embroidery details and bead-work of brands like Georges Hobeika and Ralph & Russo.

Icons that inspire

Romy Schneider, Diane von Furstenberg, Olivia Palermo.

In your space

I mix and match vintage with modern furniture and decor. You will find an antique Nagaland bed in my living room (used as a coffee table) next to a contemporary sofa and a chaise longue upholstered with fabric in whimsical faunal designs. My home has dark wooden floors and bright white walls and I add colour with my self-designed cushions, paintings and other colourful decor items.

On the table

My crockery is very neutral in colour and design. It’s mainly beige ceramics. This allows me to easily combine it with table linens and decor items in various hues and patterns.

On the wall

Most of the paintings in my space have been done by me, with the exception of a beautiful contemporary pencil drawing by an Israeli artist and some tribal paintings from Nairobi.

On your desk

You will find notepads, colour pencils and even watercolours spread around my house. I love the idea of personalised stationery and Sunanda Kashyap of Crazymee is currently designing some for me. I am quite excited!

Food for thought

Meierei im Stadtpark in Vienna — for their signature breakfast, cheeses and freshly baked Viennese cakes and pastries; Perch in Delhi — I enjoy having lunch or a glass of wine there; Café Gray Bar in Hong Kong — for its stunning views, cocktails and thriving atmosphere.