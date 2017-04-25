Verve People

My Style My Self: Chantal Blommerde

From attire to decor, Chantal Blommerde has absorbed our vibrant culture to reflect her individualistic taste

A citizen of the world, she grew up in Amsterdam, and has lived in Nairobi, Jakarta, Singapore and New York. While she never wanted her kidswear label Chandamama to be defined by a specific style, a distinctly Dutch obsession with great fabrics and casual cuts can be seen through her line. Armed with a plethora of inspirations, the biggest being her own children, Chantal Blommerde’s journey, from studying fashion design at Parsons in New York to curating and helming a children’s brand in India, has been an exciting one.

Things you’d never leave behind

A large scarf, a Cartier watch, and my grandmother’s pendant necklace.

Secret to style

To paraphrase Gore Vidal, style means knowing who you are and what you want to say and not giving a damn…I am trying to live by that.

Icons that inspire

Kate Moss, Catherine Deneuve, Sienna Miller.

Label love

Acne, Max Mara, 7 For All Mankind (for jeans).

In your dining room

Swedish Birka (vintage stoneware), wooden bowls and Indian steel and brass.

In your space

I keep it very organic to reflect its beauty. We have lots of natural light coming into our farmhouse. A lot of furniture and decorative items were passed down from my mother-in-law. She has a love for beautiful traditional Indian artefacts. My home has actually become a source of happiness, and helped me to appreciate and gradually collect more individual pieces.

Decor delights

I have an ongoing love affair with baskets. They are great to carry to the beach, for picnics, storing toys and magazines.

Collector’s items

My personal collection consists of coffee-table books and artefacts picked up from around the world. I’m also very interested in art and am educated by my husband who invests in contemporary Indian art. Seeing art makes life easier — it’s always inspiring.

On your desk

A stack of beautiful Indian paper cards and wrapping paper.

Colour crush

White, navy blue and dusty pink.

Fabrics you favour

Cotton, silk and cashmere.

Shopping haunts

Crafts Museum gift shop and Sharma Farms in Delhi, Hot Pink in Jaipur.