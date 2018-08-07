Verve People

On Our Radar: Photographer Vishal Marapon Is Challenging The Limits Of Visual Perception

The ace lensman uses his camera to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary

Scrolling through Vishal Marapon’s feed offers an alternative perspective on otherwise mundane sights and objects. Using light and shadow to great effect, the Canada-based photographer frames his subjects with a view to create visuals that are on the verge of hyperrealism. Interestingly, the lensman, who has a natural flair for imaginatively capturing the prosaic, didn’t always want to be one. “Growing up, I wanted to be an astronaut! But the fact that I enjoyed taking pictures made me pursue my graduation at Emily Carr University of Art + Design,” he shares.

Though the moody colour palette might first catch your eye, the stark and geometric style of his images — strikingly framed architectural elements, symmetrical shadow play, patterns in repetition — are really what differentiate Vishal’s pictures. Of his many muses, he says, “I enjoy travelling, and that’s where I usually get a lot of my inspiration from. My approach to every shot is the same — I shoot when I see something that intrigues me.” He’s also someone who enjoys being in the outdoors: “I have my own garden; it’s not in a very good state right now though. I also love camping and think that nature is one of the most inspiring things.”

His visual stamp — he plays with shapes and shades — is the minimalist form and almost mathematical precision of his compositions. It is no surprise then that Vishal is an admirer of Pablo Picasso and David Hockney. Ask him what the future holds, and he says, “I don’t have any concrete plans for the future yet!”