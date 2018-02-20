Verve People

Metro Muses: Ayushi Kanodia

These interior designers tell us about the cities that spark their imagination. Here, we talk to Ayushi Kanodia

In his book Invisible Cities, Italo Calvino wrote, ‘With cities, it is as with dreams: everything imaginable can be dreamed but even the most unexpected dream is a rebus that conceals a desire or, its reverse, a fear. Cities, like dreams, are made of desires and fears…..’ Whether they provide sensory stimulation or are spaces you go to, to soak in art and culture or even where you can give rein to your creative energies, there are some cities that stay with you long after you leave. These interior designers certainly found this to be true. They talk about that one place that has drawn them in with a set of memories and sentiments that make it impossible to forget and difficult to not return to.

Ayushi Kanodia Designs

If there’s one thing Ayushi Kanodia would want to change about Vienna, it would be to bottle up some of Mumbai’s sunshine and warmth and take it there with her when she visits at least once a year. The artist finds much inspiration in the simplicity; old-world charm; elegant, rich architecture of Vienna, and this invariably translates into her work.

“Vienna, as a city, has been very important in my work. It is a treasure trove of architecture and design where the most famous and awe-inspiring part for me has been the Schönbrunn Palace. This imperial summer residence speaks volumes about the era in which it was built, and also shows how to create richness with class and simplicity in design. From the perfect arches lining the Palais Ferstel to the buildings designed by the amazing Adolf Loos and the neo-Gothic style of the Vienna City Hall, there is seamless convergence of the old and the new, with the type of architecture revealing the uniqueness of each era. The interiors designed by me with this inspiration stress on playing with the architecture of a space,” she explains.

For Kanodia, the architecture inside a house is as important as the embellishments — furniture, decor, lighting and furnishings — and she believes that the look of the whole space comes together only when the architecture inside reflects the concept of the house. Another unique way the city’s vibe finds synergy with her is through the way the locals conduct themselves. “What I respect about the Viennese culture is that the people are straightforward, and won’t hesitate to speak their mind. In my work as well, I am direct and transparent so the client knows everything that’s going on,” she says.

Steps leading to Mumbai Home. Designed by Ayushi Kanodia

It’s not just the design and architecture that attracts her. A food and music buff, you would most likely spot her sketching while enjoying Viennese coffee at Café Central, roaming around the gardens of Schönbrunn or just attending a Viennese opera. If you don’t find her there, then this self-confessed foodie will definitely be at the Sacher Hotel nibbling on some delish sachertorten accompanied by a glass of wine.