Jet Set Go!: Pia Pauro

In conversation with four intrepid globetrotters, we discover their much-loved destinations, packing hacks and things they will never leave home without. Here, we talk to Pia Pauro

Pia Pauro

Fashion Designer

While Italy and Rome are places she loves visiting repeatedly, it’s South America that remains on her bucket list. She also likes to travel light, and Pia Pauro’s formula for packing is to do it at the last minute — giving her ample cause and reason to shop at her destination! An adventurer at heart, the versatile designer likes to beat jet lag by doing something as simple as exercising.

“Things I wouldn’t leave my home without are my Guerlain Terracotta number 4, my Diptyque perfume, a B&O (Bang & Olufsen) speaker, a copy of Alan Watts’ This Is It, a great black dress and a bikini!”

“I absolutely love going to Italy! Cortina d’Ampezzo has some incredible skiing, the Dolomites — in the northern Italian Alps — are absolutely magnificent. Walking along and shopping at the many charming boutiques that line the streets is a treat, and the food too — especially the northern Italian winter cuisine — is great.”

“I don’t diet, I love eating and am as adventurous as it gets. On our recent trip to Italy last winter, we came across some incredible food in Cortina — it was delectable Italian winter cuisine. We gorged on casunziei, goulash, and some amazing local artisanal meats. Another destination my family and I love travelling to for their gastronomic offerings is Milan — for the risotto Milanese. The saltimbocca alla Romana and amatriciana too are amazing. I like discovering local flavours wherever I go.”

“Ravens Wood, our home nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, is where I would go to for a complete tech detox. It is a very special place, and is close to nature. And there’s hardly any network available. When I’m there, I always enjoy going for long walks.”