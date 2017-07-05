Verve People

“I’m Living A Brilliant Life And Juggling Time Between Family And Work”

Ileana D’cruz is very happy with how life has turned out and is excited about her films lined up for release this year…

You in three words

Mysterious, passionate and very stubborn.

When you’re not acting

I’m a normal girl, paying bills, spending time at home with my family.



On your iPod right now

I’m listening to Ed Sheeran, soulful tracks and instrumental classics.

In your fridge

There are lots of mangoes.

Your travel essentials

Mints, my phone, wallet and a lip balm.

On your blacklist

Pretentious people. Though I do not have a black list, they would be the first kind of people that I would block.

Last thing to see before you snooze

Notes from people I am close to. I frame them and keep them next to my bed.

On your bookshelf

There’s this one about turning 30 that I grabbed from Milan Luthria. I turned 30 last year and was supposed to start reading it then, but will get down to it soon.

On your phone screen

An image of a beach.

On your bucket list

Going back to Fiji. I want to visit Portugal too – as the land is a part of my ancestry.

Dream directors

I would like to work with Milan again and then would like to do a project with Vishal Bharadwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. And many more talented directors.

In your beauty bag

There are many highlighters and bronzers for the beach. If I had to go through my vanity bag, I’d actually be surprised at the amount of stuff I carry. But it has every possible thing needed to prep you up.

Artists you admire

I find photographers fascinating. I do think that photography is a big form of art. I started following this one person on Instagram recently – I chanced upon her handle ‘Flying Paratha’ and thought it was an unusual name. She has beautiful portraits.

Looking ahead into 2017

I have two releases this year. I’m living a brilliant life and am very busy trying to juggle time between my family and work. It’s going really well, this has been my best year so far.