Verve People

“I have just started out and there is much more to do”

Girl of the moment, PV Sindhu talks about her journey so far, perks of being in the spotlight, and the road ahead

Power is…

When it comes to the game, it is being aggressive and shouting. That is where we get our power from. And knowing that I have worked hard and am prepared for a match is always a great feeling.

Your journey so far

It is a result of hard work and one that I owe to the sacrifices of my parents. Secondly, I would credit my coaches because of whom I have been improving year after year and have achieved great rankings and come so far.

The way ahead

One where I strive to become better. I have just started out and there is much more to do. I have to stay on the course and work towards getting better with each passing day.

On being in the spotlight, particularly after the Olympics

A lot of things have changed in my personal life. When I go out, people recognise me and ask for an autograph or picture. Life has become very busy. I am travelling and practising. I am enjoying it for the moment but have not forgotten that practice is the most important part of my life.”

Coming back after a loss or an injury

It depends ultimately on your self-belief and confidence. And also on your training.

On your bucket list

I enjoy travelling, and when I travel for tournaments I visit different places. Destinations I would like to go to are New York and Las Vegas.

Travel essentials

My cell phone, which is always with me. And of course, my racquets!

A Hyderabadi to-do list

Sightseeing. There are so many places you need to visit. But most importantly, everyone should try the biryani here!

On your day off

I go out with friends and spend time with my family.

A snack you indulge in

Lots of junk food! But I cannot always have that. I enjoy the Hyderabadi pani puri and eat it when I can.

The perks of being a master shuttler

Being in the limelight has changed my life completely and I am enjoying it for the moment.

If not a badminton player

I’d have been a doctor. Growing up, I thought that was what I would be. But now, I am very happy in my current role.