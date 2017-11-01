Verve People

Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Anushka Sharma

For exuding an easy-chic vibe through whatever she wears

Personal style

Effortlessly cool; never over the top and always experimental.

Sartorial hits

Pantsuits, lehngas, saris and playful day dresses.

In love with

Garments that come with pockets!

Will never be seen without

A certain je ne sais quoi.

Best style phase

Bohemian chic, replete with polka dots, stripes and floral dresses.

Foot fetish

Comfort is important, hence sneakers and flats are absolute favourites, especially right now as they make their comeback in cool avatars.

Currently into

Round-framed, John Lennon-style sunglasses. Also switches between Wayfarers and reflectors based on the outfit of the day.

Wardrobe peek

A mix of street and luxe labels.

Can master

An all-white look, velvet pantsuit and cold-shoulder silhouettes like a pro.

Beauty rituals

Drinking lots of water, moisturising, applying sunscreen in addition to eating healthy and working out regularly.