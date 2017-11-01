  • November 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 11
  • Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Anushka Sharma
Verve People
November 01, 2017

Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Anushka Sharma

Text and Interview by Saumya Sinha. Photograph by Viral Bhayani

For exuding an easy-chic vibe through whatever she wears

Personal style
Effortlessly cool; never over the top and always experimental.

Sartorial hits
Pantsuits, lehngas, saris and playful day dresses.

In love with
Garments that come with pockets!

Will never be seen without
A certain je ne sais quoi.

Best style phase
Bohemian chic, replete with polka dots, stripes and floral dresses.

Foot fetish
Comfort is important, hence sneakers and flats are absolute favourites, especially right now as they make their comeback in cool avatars.

Currently into
Round-framed, John Lennon-style sunglasses. Also switches between Wayfarers and reflectors based on the outfit of the day.

Wardrobe peek
A mix of street and luxe labels.

Can master
An all-white look, velvet pantsuit and cold-shoulder silhouettes like a pro.

Beauty rituals
Drinking lots of water, moisturising, applying sunscreen in addition to eating healthy and working out regularly.

